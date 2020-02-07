Thinkhouse Delivers Heart Warming Campaign for Barry’s Tea

The Dublin-based agency Thinkhouse has created a new campaign for Barry’s Tea, the brand’s first major campaign in three years.

Thinkhouse picked up the creative account for Barry’s in 2019 and the new campaign will run across TV, radio, digital and social and will be supported by a PR. Media planning and buying is being handled by OMD.

Shot in Dublin and Brooklyn, New York, the TV ad tells the story of two sisters- one who is a young, ambitious actress based in New York, the other a busy, professional older sister who lives in Dublin- and their transatlantic bond. Despite their hectic life and the distance between them, the sisters always find time to catch up over a cup of Barry’s Tea, albeit via Skype and WhatsApp.

The tagline for the new ad, ‘We Make The Tea. You Make The Moment’, was created by BBDO, the agency responsible for Barry’s Tea’s creative work since 1995..

According to Camille O’Flanagan, marketing director, Barry’s Tea: “Tea is a well developed, much loved, category that is in growth across many areas. Our plans are to reinforce people’s loyalty and recruit younger tea drinkers to the brand and advertising is an important way for us to achieve this. As a brand, we’re famous for the many memorable TV ads we’ve made over the years. With Sisters, we’ve made a contemporary ad that delivers a classic Barry’s Tea ‘moment’ in a way that resonates with, and feels relevant to, a new generation of Irish tea drinkers.”

Jane McDaid, Thinkhouse Founder & Head of Creative Innovation, said: “Barry’s Tea has delivered some of the best-loved ads in the history of Irish advertising and 2020 needed to live up to this, but in a contemporary way that reflects today’s zeitgeist. We believe that the true-story of two, young, ambitious, independent sisters, who are truly rooting for each other, is something that young Irish women, (and their parents and partners) will really relate to. The song choice of “500 miles” was a brave one, but we believe that it will build recall, whilst adding to the emotional-arc of the story. We hope that this gentle, and uplifting ad is loved, and shared, as much as Barry’s Tea itself!”

