B2B brands have become increasingly cautious, predictable and over-reliant on data, often at the expense of creativity and distinctiveness. James Dunne argues that it’s time to “rewild” brands by challenging conventional thinking, embracing bolder ideas and moving beyond incremental nudges to create work that stands out, gets remembered and ultimately drives growth.

Something peculiar has happened to brands over the past two decades, more specifically, how we think about and express them.

Every micro-message is tested. Every channel is mapped. Every claim is run past legal, procurement and ‘stakeholders’. It’s so tidy. Defensible. Contained.

And things have gotten very, very safe.

Sound familiar?

And nowhere is the hedge trimmed tighter than in the B2B space, where the stakes feel higher, the buying cycle longer, and the appetite for risk is generally somewhere down south of zero.

At Hyphen, we’ve started calling the antidote to this “Brand Re-wilding”. We stole the idea from child psychology, where the thinking goes that kids grow most – and get most resilient – in the spaces we don’t control for them. The scraped knee. The unsupervised field. The bit of the day nobody planned but got the most from. In a unconnected environment.

Brands are no different to kids – they need space and experience to grow. So, here’s how we’d define it: re-wilding is resetting of strategic conditions for brand creativity, then giving the new ideas/work the long term permission to evolve, create meaning and growth outside established behaviours and playbooks. It’s not hands off. Nor is it the total embrace of subversive creative chaos. Instead, it’s about developing bolder bets – and braver moves at the strategic stage.

It starts with being honest about what data actually is. Data is fuel. But data can also be the ultimate hedge. It tells you what has worked, not what could impact in culture, in conversations, in the feed and the flow where brands live now. It’s brilliant at refining the conditions of what you already have and less useful in the imagining of the thing you don’t. Somebody, at some point, has to make a call that a spreadsheet can’t make for them. It’s not called a leap of faith for nothing.

Which brings me to the case study classic, nearly 14 years old at time of writing, but a classic case of re-wilding a brand. A 53-year-old Jean-Claude Van Damme doing the splits between two reversing trucks, to a soundtrack of Enya, at sunrise. No dashboard would ever have signed that off. did it anyway in 2013. To sell a… steering system? A steering system. The film was a live demonstration of Volvo Dynamic Steering, a genuinely useful bit of engineering for people who drive heavy trucks for a living.

It was also the truck ad your mam saw.

That’s the trick: reach and relevance: the idea didn’t abandon the product, it made the product unforgettable. It came from a wild space – outside of the categories well pruned comfort zone for the Volvo brand (And having had beers with the guys who came up with the idea, that was the entire strategic intent: radical reassessment).

The second thing that re-wilding asks us to do is that we stop pruning everything into the same shape?

Look at the websites of any five professional services firms. Trusted partners. Bold thinking. Purpose-led. Innovation. Human first. Sea of sameness? Maybe. But it is a lake of verbal vanilla. Each of those words got there for a perfectly sensible reason, and each one survived a perfectly sensible meeting. That’s the problem. The odd, specific, unmistakably-unique stuff – the wild, weird bit that might actually make someone remember you – rarely survives the committee’s hedge-trimmer and the linguistic table stakes of a category.

Mailchimp let the weirdness grow back. For its first major campaign it took a name people kept mangling and made a feature of it: MailShrimp, KaleLimp, FailChips (yes, actual crisps, in actual bags). Google any of them and you’d be asked “Did you mean Mailchimp?” An email platform for small businesses walked off with a Grand Prix at Cannes.

Not by being clearer. Not by being calmer. By leaning into the flaw, making it the feature.

The third principle is the one that matters most: shove, don’t nudge.

Nudge theory gave us a generation of friction-removal. Tweak the subject line, A/B the button, optimise the funnel. Fine. Useful, even. But a hundred nudges, each perfectly defensible, add up to a very well-mown lawn. Nothing wild gets in. More importantly, nothing wild gets out.

A shove is different.

It’s a call made on conviction, data is part of the process but isn’t the idea. A shove adds friction rather than removing it – the kind that makes someone stop, look twice and carry ‘the thing’ (how we’ve started to think about B2B ideas) around in their head for a while.

And B2B has more permission for rewilding than the category thinks. Professor John Dawes of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, in his 2021 work for LinkedIn’s B2B Institute, put it simply: only around 5% of business buyers are in-market at any one time. The other 95% won’t buy for months, maybe years. They’ve signed a contract, they’re happy enough, they’re busy. They’re not reading your feature list and they’re definitely not clicking your retargeting ad. What you need is for them to remember you when they finally are in the market.

Nudges are built for the 5%. Shoves are how you reach the 95%.

So what does this mean for the law firm in expansion mode, or a neo-bank, or the legacy distribution business going on an M&A journey, or the established engineering firm entering a new market? It doesn’t have to mean a Van Damme moment. It means going back to why the brand exists in the first place, and saying that through – wait for it – a big idea. Not a tagline workshop. Not a content calendar. An actual idea. A singular thing to champion and support and get excited about internally and externally. Grounding and elevating. Something that feels un-optimised, rather than built to work across seven channels and land in none.

Re-wilding isn’t about ignoring data, or courting controversy just for the sake of it. Anyone can hack attention these days. Re-wilding is about a realisation: far fewer brands can carry attention through to intention. The brands that do will be the ones still remembered when the 95% come back around and re-enter buying mode.

We don’t need fewer dashboards. We might need fewer nudges.

And the nerve for one good shove.



James Dunne is co-founder & strategic partner at B2B strategy shop Hyphen and co-founder at AI start up MarkGo.