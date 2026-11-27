Geoff Lyons, CEO, PML Group, introduces OLAi, a major step forward for the Irish OOH industry. It combines over 30 years of effectiveness research and unrivalled location, audience and inventory knowledge with advanced data intelligence, helping brands make smarter, more accountable and more efficient media decisions.

OOH advertising in Ireland has reached an important inflection point. The medium is experiencing sustained growth, underpinned by a modern and expanding infrastructure, an increasingly sophisticated digital estate, and a wealth of audience and mobility data that is helping brands engage consumers with greater precision than ever before. Across the country, advertisers have embraced OOH not simply as a channel for reach, but as a platform for creativity, innovation and measurable business outcomes.

From ambitious Irish brands to some of the world’s most recognised products, investment in OOH continues to grow because it delivers on the challenges modern marketers face: building fame at scale, connecting with audiences in meaningful moments, and doing so in a landscape where attention has become increasingly fragmented.

As the medium has evolved, so too have the tools and technologies that support it. Data, location intelligence, audience knowledge and measurement are now fundamental components of effective OOH planning. Yet the most powerful innovations are built not just on technology, but on deep understanding of people, places and behaviour. How people live, work and play. And what they think, feel and do.

For more than four decades, PML Group has been at the forefront of that evolution.

Since our foundation, we have championed the Irish OOH medium through market-leading planning practices, industry-first innovations and a commitment to delivering better outcomes for clients. Throughout that journey, one principle has remained constant: investment in knowledge creates advantage.

Perhaps no better example exists than IMPACT, PML Group’s research programme that has been continuously measuring the effectiveness of OOH advertising in Ireland for more than 30 years. As Damian Loscher of Ipsos B&A noted on these pages last week, the IMPACT database has become a “treasure trove” of audience reaction data, built through a consistent programme of independent research that now spans more than 25,000 campaigns and hundreds of thousands of consumer responses. That body of evidence has helped shape how OOH campaigns are planned, measured and evaluated across the Irish market.

Today, that same commitment to innovation takes its next major step forward with the launch of OLAi: Ireland’s Outdoor Location Audience Intelligence platform.

OLAi is much more than a planning tool. It is a connected intelligence layer designed to take campaigns from brief to proven outcome, bringing together decades of consumer insight, advanced geospatial analysis, mobility intelligence, campaign verification and effectiveness measurement within a single ecosystem.

At its core sits the unique advantage that PML Group has built over decades: an unrivalled understanding of Irish audiences and the environments in which brands connect with them.

Built on the foundations of IMPACT research, refreshed every two weeks with new consumer response data, and enriched by real-world mobility insights, OLAi creates a far more complete picture of how people move, behave and engage throughout Ireland.

The platform is organised around four connected pillars.



Select: Transforms client objectives into smarter, data-led plans. By combining behavioural insights, audience intelligence, mobility patterns and detailed knowledge of the nation’s OOH infrastructure, it identifies where brands should appear, when they should appear, and which environments offer the greatest opportunity for success.



Predict: looks forward. Leveraging decades of campaign learning from the IMPACT database, alongside creative effectiveness intelligence, eye-tracking, and automated creative analysis, it provides evidence-based forecasts of how campaigns are likely to perform before they reach the street.



Activate: bridges strategy and execution. Whether a campaign involves broadcast OOH, dynamic digital messaging, programmatic activation, or innovative formats, OLAi helps ensure that planning intent is carried through into real-world delivery, optimising formats, locations, scheduling and investment decisions along the way.



Prove: closes the loop. Through PML Group’s Verify technology, every campaign is independently confirmed as delivered to plan, while ongoing effectiveness measurement benchmarks outcomes against more than 25,000 campaigns in the IMPACT database. Every result then feeds back into OLAi, making every future plan smarter still.

What makes OLAi particularly significant is not any single feature or technology. It is the connection of all these capabilities within one integrated framework. Planning, forecasting, activation, verification, and measurement are part of a continuous cycle of learning, where every campaign contributes intelligence that strengthens the next.

For clients, the result is greater confidence. Confidence that plans are built on the most comprehensive understanding of Irish audiences available. Confidence that creative can be optimised before launch. Confidence that campaigns are delivered as intended. And confidence that outcomes can be measured and understood with clarity.

“The best campaigns start with a brilliant brief, and a brilliant brief starts with the business objective, not the media. With over 30 years of IMPACT research behind it, OLAi lets us turn that objective into a plan grounded in evidence, so every location, format and moment is there for a reason,” says Louise Enright, Client Service Director, Source (PML Group).

“OOH works across the whole funnel. Roadside and large formats build fame, while digital and proximity formats near the point of purchase drive action. OLAi helps us build multiformat plans that move people from awareness to call to action, and then verify delivery and measure the outcomes, so clients can see exactly what their investment achieved,” adds Darren Greene, Client Service Director, PML (PML Group).

OLAi has also been designed as a truly all-island platform, providing advertisers with a single planning, activation and measurement framework across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“Northern Ireland has its own audiences, places and nuances, and OLAi captures them with the same rigour as everywhere else on the island. For clients, that means one plan, one standard of evidence and one clear picture of performance across the island of Ireland,” says Darren Jackson, Managing Director, PML Northern Ireland (PML Group).

OLAi is built on a principle that has guided PML Group for decades: everything starts with the client’s brief and the evidence. The technology may have evolved, but our commitment to understanding audiences, proving effectiveness and helping brands achieve better outcomes remains unchanged.

That thinking is captured in our ambition to Be More Now. More precise about where, when and who. More informed by evidence. More accountable for the outcomes we deliver. OLAi brings that ambition to life, powered by decades of PML Group intellectual property built on Irish consumers, Irish places and the nation’s Out of Home inventory, all underpinned by rigorous quality control. The result is a living intelligence layer, continuously refreshed and designed to elevate the planning, delivery and effectiveness of Out of Home advertising.

As Ireland’s OOH landscape continues to evolve, OLAi positions PML Group and its clients at the forefront of what’s next. It establishes a new standard for planning and effectiveness, while creating the foundation for the next generation of OOH campaigns, giving brands the confidence to make smarter decisions, deliver stronger work and unlock greater value from every investment.

More than four decades in the making, OLAi is not a culmination. It is the platform for what comes next.



Be More Now. Be More Next.