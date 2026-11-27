Repak has teamed up with Invention, part of WPP Media, to launch a new Christmas campaign featuring Irish comedy creators Darren Conway and Sadhbh McLoughlin.

Called “Binterrogation”, the social-first campaign draws on the conventions of crime and interrogation dramas to challenge common recycling mistakes during the festive season.

At the centre of the campaign is the C.D.L. (Clean, Dry, Loose), a fictional investigative unit tasked with interrogating recycling offenders. Conway and McLoughlin play two bickering friends brought in for questioning after committing a series of festive recycling offences.

With 80% of recycling errors attributed to habit rather than bad intentions, the campaign uses humour and entertainment to encourage behavioural change while cutting through the clutter of traditional Christmas advertising.

“At Christmas, feeds are overflowing with predictable holiday tropes. To actually shift behaviour around something as routine as household recycling, we knew we had to cut through with culture and comedy,” says Nessa van Rooyen, managing partner, Invention.

“‘Binterrogation’ borrows the cinematic language of gritty interrogation dramas and applies it to everyday household habits. By pairing professional deadpan actors as our C.D.L. agents against the natural, spontaneous comedic dynamic of Darren Conway and Sadhbh McLoughlin, we turn recycling education into something people will actively stop to watch, re-watch, and share.”

Developed specifically for Meta and TikTok, the campaign incorporates an episodic rollout featuring teaser content, fictional case files, suspect mugshots and a longer interrogation film.

According to Melissa O’Sullivan, senior digital marketing manager, Repak: “‘Binterrogation’ lands our essential message of ensuring packaging is — clean, dry and loose before going in the recycling bin in an unforgettable, light-hearted way.”

The campaign was produced by Fluent Creative and directed by Dave McCormack and is running across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Credits

Client: Repak

Senior Digital Marketing Manager: Melissa O’Sullivan

Senior B2B Marketing Executive: Robyn Meyler

Creative & Social Agency: Invention, part of WPP Media

Managing Partner: Nessa van Rooyen

Senior Creative: Luke Wright

Senior Manager, Social & Content: Leticia Guildea

Associate, Social & Content: Rita Redmond

Senior Director, Creative and Production: Emma Morris

Agency Designer: Kevin Sheedy

Production Company: Fluent Creative Ltd.

Producer/Director: Dave McCormack

Director of Photography (DOP): Andrew Cummins

Production Manager: EmmaJane Dunne

1st AC: Kyle Walsh

Gaffer: Owen Behan

Sound Recordist: Daniel Gaughran

Set Stylist: Sirpa Kuusela

Hair & Make-Up Artist (HMUA): Grace McClair

Behind the Scenes (BTS): Ayla Hunt

Production Runner: Hugh Turner

Cast & Talent

Suspect/Comedic Talent: Darren Conway

Suspect/Comedic Talent: Sadhbh McLoughlin

Agent Fiona Pak: Lucy Laverne (Lucy Daverne)

Agent Tom Ree: Barry Roe