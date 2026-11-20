Dublin creative agency The Public House has launched a new campaign for the NSPCA aimed at raising awareness of the animal welfare organisation’s work while driving donations in the run-up to Christmas.

The campaign, Your Donation Does More, comes during the NSPCA’s first year as a newly merged organisation, bringing together the DSPCA and ISPCA under one national identity.

Developed by The Public House, the campaign highlights the breadth of the NSPCA’s work, from animal rescue and rehoming to veterinary care, rehabilitation, investigations, prosecutions and campaigning to prevent animal cruelty.

The creative platform uses a series of short messages to demonstrate the impact of donations, showing how contributions can help fill bellies, mend paws, change laws and prevent animal cruelty.

According to Sarah Walsh, head of strategy at The Public House, the campaign was inspired by the concept of tackling problems at their source rather than simply addressing the symptoms.

“The strategy was inspired by the book Upstream by Dan Heath, which highlights how effective upstream intervention is (i.e. targeting the root cause instead of the symptom),” she said.

“Seeing the incredible work the NSPCA does, it was immediately apparent how important this approach is, and how much of a difference donors can make.”

The campaign takes a two-stage approach, initially focusing on building awareness of the NSPCA and the range of services it provides before moving into a Christmas fundraising drive.

Joanne Farrelly, head of brand, communications and commercial development at the NSPCA, said the campaign was designed to communicate the scale of the organisation’s work and the importance of public support.

“As a national animal welfare organisation, our responsibility goes far beyond rescue and rehoming. Every day, our teams are responding to cruelty and neglect, providing life-saving veterinary care, rehabilitating vulnerable animals and working to prevent suffering before it happens.

“The scale of this work is enormous, and we rely heavily on the generosity of the public to make it possible. That’s what we wanted to communicate through Your Donation Does More. Every donation, no matter the size, helps us make a difference for animals right across Ireland.”

The campaign was developed by a team at The Public House led by executive creative director Rob Maguire, with strategy overseen by Sarah Walsh and creative development involving associate creative director Niamh Ryan and art director Ellen Jones.

The independent agency’s client portfolio includes FBD Insurance, EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum, 48 Mobile, Renault and Cadbury.