Havas Launches New Campaign for Epilepsy Ireland

To mark International Epilepsy Day 2020, Havas has launched a new campaign for Epilepsy Ireland.

The campaign depicts a heightened version of the myths surrounding epilepsy, featuring portraits of real members of Epilepsy Ireland by photographer Hazel Coonagh.

According to Peter O’Dwyer, ECD of Havas: “Working with the team at Epilepsy Ireland was incredibly eye-opening. With more than 12 types of epilepsy and more than 50 types of seizure, epilepsy is a very complex, very misunderstood condition. With epilepsy, there are as many myths as types of seizure – and we made those myths the focus of the work.”

The campaign is running this week across press, OOH and online, with the subjects of the portraits appearing on Pat Kenny and Morning Ireland throughout the week.

Credits:

Agency: Havas

Executive Creative Director: Peter O’Dwyer

Creative Team: Zoë Higgins, Stephen Kelly

Senior Account Director: Tony Caravousanos

Photographer: Hazel Coonagh

Videography: Eimear Nolan, Seán Curtis

Visual FX: Pablo Maronez

Head of Planning: Ashly Stewart

Strategic Planner: Áine O’Boyle

Head of PR: Julie Blakeney

PR Account Executive: Maeve Shannon

Digital Account Manager: Özge Özdemir

Digital Account Manager: Ben Fraser

Media agency: Havas Media