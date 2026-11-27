Karl Byrne, group head of business strategy and innovation at dmg media Ireland, has been appointed to the board of Southeast Broadcasting Company which owns WLR FM.

Byrne, who has been with dmg media Ireland for 17 years, is the commercial lead for the group’s B2B and new acquisition operations.

“Over 17 years, Karl has led our commercial team through a dynamic evolution. Since our acquisition, he has worked closely with Michael Byrne and the WLR team, and his knowledge will be invaluable on the board as we look to grow the station,” says Paul Henderson, CEO of dmg media Ireland.

According to Michael Byrne, CEO of WLR FM: “Karl has already been a great support to the team. His commercial and strategic experience will be a real asset to the board, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to grow WLR for listeners and advertisers across Waterford.”

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the team at WLR over the past six months. They are excellent at what they do and passionate about the station. I look forward to working with them in the future,” adds Karl Byrne.