Damian Loscher, President, Ipsos B&A Ireland, reflects on thirty years of research partnership with PML Group.

Outrageousness is the primary route to making an impact in the online world. Such is the intensity of competition for attention in this highly cluttered environment, upsetting or alienating some of your audience may be a price worth paying.

For most advertisers, the cost of being outrageous in not worth it. And outrageousness is not a sustainable strategy when you are competing for attention with astroturfers, rage-baters and trolls.

Creativity is still the only way to simultaneously get noticed and build brand equity, despite all that has changed in the world of media over the past two decades. Words and pictures still engage, if you are telling an interesting story.

One reason why we know this to be the case is PML’s IMPACT programme of Out of Home (OOH) campaign research. PML has been working with Ipsos B&A for over thirty years, month in and month out, to measure what audiences notice and like.

What gets attention is creative that captures interest instantly and leaves a lasting impression. Great OOH creative understands how people engage with media in the real world. Messages must be understood quickly, brands must be recognisable, and ideas must be compelling enough to stay with audiences long after they have passed in order to build mental availability.

The success of OOH advertising lies in being able to say one thing brilliantly. The most successful campaigns grow brands by combining creativity and consistency, at scale.

None of this is misinformation or disinformation. PML has practiced what it preaches by researching campaign impact, consistently and at scale. Their IMPACT programme of research has followed the same template for 30 years. Every two weeks, 300 interviews are conducted to strict demographic quota controls, measuring audience awareness and opinion of dozens of campaigns at a time. This is what consistency looks like.

Of course, consistency must allow for adaptability and innovation. The IMPACT research programme continues to evolve. It now runs online and has incorporated new research topics in recent years. Looking ahead, the methods by which the IMPACT database is analysed are likely to change significantly through the application of AI-driven analysis techniques.

For PML and IMPACT, scale comes in the form of over 25,000 campaigns evaluated to date. The IMPACT database is truly a treasure trove of audience reaction data. And scale matters when building models of advertising effectiveness: with so many lines of data, patterns can be detected with a high degree of reliability, revealing the true drivers of awareness and engagement.

IMPACT also proves the resilience of OOH as a medium. Ireland’s economic success has delivered more people and prosperity, and consequently more shoppers, more cars, more spending and more journeys. To match this growth in opportunities to see, OOH inventory has expanded, new formats adopted and digital displays introduced.

Resilience also comes naturally to OOH. At home, because of social media, we spend a lot of time looking down, but luckily, when we are out and about, we still remember to look up. And OOH campaigns cannot be skipped or blocked.

It is challenging these days to discern the relative importance and impact of different media. What is signal and what is noise? Confidence in knowing what works, and why, is in short supply. Robust research is needed now more than ever.

More than a century ago, marketing pioneer and retail entrepreneur John Wannamaker expressed frustration at not knowing which half of his advertising dollars were well spent and which half were wasted. In the last century, David Ogilvy built a career and an empire on researching advertising effectiveness in an attempt to answer Wannamaker’s question. This tradition of investing in media reach and advertising effectiveness research, conducted with methodological rigour, has fortunately endured.

The investment PML has made in the IMPACT programme of research, over the past 30 years, is helping keep this proud tradition alive. We should remain forever curious. The learning never stops.