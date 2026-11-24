The Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) has launched the 2027 AIM Awards at an event that was hosted by Vodafone at its offices on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin.

According to the MII, entries for the Awards open on Friday, November 27.

The launch featured presentations from Caroline Hutchinson and Kieran O’Neill of Vodafone, winner of the 2026 Sports Sponsorship Award. In addition, a panel discussion featured Joanne Farnon, marketing communications and content lead at An Post, winner of the 2026 Grand Prix; Roma O’Connor, chief marketing officer at Dalata Hotel Group, winner of the Marketing Team of the Year Award; and Aedamar Howlett, chair of the AIM Awards judging panel.

According to Shane McGonigle, CEO of the MII, it is particularly keen to encourage first-time entrants and smaller marketing teams to participate in the 2027 awards and he points out that marketing excellence is defined by its impact rather than the size of a team or budget.

“The MII AIM Awards are an opportunity to recognise the incredible talent, creativity and commercial impact of marketing professionals across Ireland. Each year, we’re reminded of the outstanding work being delivered by teams of all sizes, and we’re excited to see what the 2027 awards will bring,” he says.

“Our message to Ireland’s marketing community is simple: if you’ve delivered work you’re proud of, we’d encourage you to put it forward. The MII AIM Awards are about celebrating the contribution marketing makes to business success and giving that work the recognition it deserves.”

To support prospective entrants, MII will host a webinar entitled What Makes a Winning Entry on Tuesday, December 8, from 11am to 11.45am.

The webinar will feature Hannah McGrath, brand marketing manager at Tesco Ireland and winner of the 2026 Emerging Talent Award, and James King, senior marketing manager at Re-turn, winner of the Corporate Social Responsibility Award. Both will share their experiences and offer practical advice on preparing award submissions.