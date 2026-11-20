Tesco Ireland has teamed up with Talon and PHD to launch a nationwide Out of Home (OOH) campaign featuring two bespoke installations designed to bring its Christmas advertising campaign, ‘Helping Christmas Feel Magic’, to life.

Running across four cycles until the end of December, the campaign combines large-format and digital OOH advertising across shopping centres, commuter hubs and other high-footfall locations.

One of the centrepieces is a 3D installation on Aungier Street in Dublin, featuring a giant version of Wild Elves of Ireland, the illustrated book that plays a central role in Tesco’s Christmas TV commercial.

Created by Irish illustrator Kitty Moss, the book features in the TV ad, which follows a young boy who becomes convinced that a helpful Tesco employee is an elf. The installation brings the book beyond the billboard, complete with festive lighting.

The wider OOH campaign includes digital advertising across transport locations and shopping centres, including Dundrum, The Square and Douglas Village, featuring three 10-second edits of the Christmas commercial.

Meanwhile, Tesco has transformed JCDecaux’s landmark 240-sheet site in Ranelagh into a showcase for its Christmas food range, featuring canapés, Christmas ham, turkey and other festive foods. The installation is framed by Christmas garlands and integrated lighting.

According to Cara Millaney, brand marketing manager at Tesco Ireland, the campaign aims to extend the Christmas brand message beyond television.

“Our ‘Helping Christmas Feel Magic’ campaign celebrates the magic that lies in the little things at Christmas-time, and we wanted to bring that feeling beyond the TV screen and into people’s everyday journeys. From our giant 3D book to our festive food showcase, we’re adding a little wonder to the streets and helping customers feel the excitement of Christmas,” she said.

Ross Cunningham, client director at Talon, said the bespoke installations were designed to complement the wider national campaign.

“If there’s one time of year, you’re allowed to go a little overboard, surely, it’s Christmas. There’s rationale behind the fun too. Both specials create those big festive moment people notice, while the wider campaign keeps Tesco present right through the Christmas build-up. It’s a great example of the impact OOH can deliver during the seasonal period,” he said.

Tyla Wentzel, group client director at PHD, said the campaign combines national reach with more distinctive OOH executions.

“Christmas is one of the most important moments in Tesco’s calendar, so we wanted to make the campaign feel special wherever people encountered it. The nationwide DOOH activity builds visibility across key commuter and retail locations, while the bespoke builds give people something unexpected to stop and enjoy. Together, they bring the warmth and wonder of ‘Helping Christmas Feel Magic’ into the real world,” she said.

The campaign creative was developed by BBH Dublin, with XL Media handling production of the bespoke installations. JCDecaux supplied the Ranelagh 240-sheet site, while Pzazz provided the Aungier Street Golden Square site.