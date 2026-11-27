Core has topped the Irish media agency group new business rankings for the first nine months of 2026, with Spark Foundry leading the individual agency rankings, according to the latest New Business Barometer from international research firm COMvergence.

The report tracked 55 media account moves and pitches in Ireland, representing an estimated $96m (€87.6m) in media expenditure. Of this, $53m (€48.3m) was attributed to 29 local pitches, while $43m (€39.2m) was associated with 26 regional or global pitches.

Account retentions accounted for $42m (€38.3m), or 44% of the total expenditure reviewed. Agency networks won or retained 36 accounts representing $50m (€45.6m) in media spend, with independent agencies securing the remaining 19 accounts.

Core topped the group rankings with $38.3m (€34.9m) in net new business, including retentions. Its 13 new client wins, worth a combined $24.1m (€22m), included PepsiCo ($4.8m (€4.4m)), the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) ($4.5m (€4.1m)), Allianz Health & Life ($3.7m (€3.4m)) and Red Bull ($3.3m (€3m)).

The group also retained the Irish Government account, worth $15.1m (€13.8m), and PrepayPower, worth $4.4m (€4m). Excluding retentions, Core recorded net new business of $18m (€16.4m).

Dentsu ranked second with $22.1m (€20.2m), largely driven by the retention of Heineken, worth $11.8m (€10.8m), and Netflix, worth $5.5m (€5m), alongside six new business wins, including Allianz.

WPP Media ranked third with $4.2m (€3.8m), with wins including Deliveroo, Kering, Quooker and Just Eat.

Spark Foundry Leads Agency Rankings

When it came to individual media agency brands, Core’s Spark Foundry, headed up by Sandra Alvarez (above) topped the rankings with $26.8m (€24.4m) in new business and retentions. It also reported noaccount losses during the period. Four new clients were added during the period including SEAI, while it also retained the Irish Government and PrepayPower accounts.

Meanwhile, dentsu’s Red Star and iProspect ranked second and third respectively, driven by their retention of Heineken and Netflix.

Zenith, also part of Core, ranked fourth with $3.5m (€3.2m), following wins including Red Bull, Eli Lilly and Campari, as well as the retention of Coty.

Havas Media completed the top five with $2.3m (€2.1m) from five local wins, including Flahavan’s.

Excluding retentions, Spark Foundry also topped the individual agency rankings with $7.3m (€6.7m), followed by Zenith with $2.7m (€2.5m) and Havas Media with $2.3m (€2.1m).

Local Pitches Drive New Business

According to COMvergence, local pitches accounted for 55% of the media expenditure reviewed in Ireland, broadly in line with the global figure of 54%.

Spark Foundry, Zenith, Starcom and Havas Media secured all their business gains through local reviews, while Red Star, iProspect, PHD, EssenceMediacom and Hearts United generated all their gains through global or regional mandates.

Publicis Leads Global Rankings

In COMvergence’s global analysis for the first nine months of 2026, Publicis Media has emerged as the clear leader in the new business rankings according to COMvergence’s latest Global New Business Barometer.

The group generated $7.18bn (€6.55bn) in total new business value, comprising $6.19bn (€5.65bn) in net new business and $990m (€903m) in retained billings. Major group-level wins included PepsiCo, Microsoft, LVMH, Opella and HP.

Omnicom Media, which has since absorbed IPG, ranked second with $4.79bn (€4.37bn), including $3.72bn (€3.39bn) in retentions. Its group-level clients included Novo Nordisk, Subway, On and IBM.

According to COMvergence, WPP Media ranked third with $1.72bn (€1.57bn), following wins including Jaguar Land Rover, Estée Lauder, Wendy’s and SC Johnson. However, it also recorded the highest volume of lost billings among the five major groups at $4.22bn (€3.85bn).

Both Havas Media Network and Dentsu posted negative total new business figures, with losses of $149m (€136m) and $464m (€423m) respectively, after accounting for wins and retentions.

Global Media Agency Group Rankings

One of the key findings of the report is the growing shift towards holding company-level account assignments rather than mandates awarded to individual agency brands.

According to COMvergence, 28% of the media expenditure reviewed, representing $8.4bn (€7.66bn), was assigned directly at group level, up from 26% in the first half of the year.

WPP Media assigned 63% of its new client wins to group-level solutions, representing $2.37bn (€2.16bn), followed by Publicis Media at 59%, or $4.30bn (€3.92bn), and Omnicom Media at 32%, or $1.66bn (€1.51bn). Dentsu remained largely agency brand-led, with just 10% assigned at group level.

Around half of Publicis Media’s $7.3bn (€6.66bn) in new client wins came from global account consolidations awarded without a competitive pitch.

“Our Q1-Q3 2026 New Business Barometer confirms that the centre of gravity of media new business is moving from agency brands to the holding groups themselves,” says Olivier Gauthier, founder and CEO of COMvergence.

PHD Tops Individual Agency Rankings

At individual agency level, Omnicom’s PHD topped the global rankings with total new business value of $1.97bn (€1.80bn), driven by the retention of Uber in North America and Europe, worth $875m (€798m), and the global Adidas win, worth $413m (€377m).

Zenith ranked second with $853m (€778m), boosted by the global Kering win and the retention of Reckitt in the US.

Hearts United, the network formed through the combination of Omnicom’s Hearts & Science and Mediahub, ranked third with $531m (€484m).

Initiative ranked fourth with $490m (€447m), largely driven by its L’Oréal win in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, while Spark Foundry completed the top five with $274m (€250m), including the global Mattel account.

Excluding retentions, PHD, Zenith and Hearts United also occupied the top three positions.

COMvergence also assessed a total of 3,070 media pitches, account moves and retentions across 49 countries, including Ireland, during the first nine months of 2026, representing $31.1bn (€28.37bn) in media expenditure.

The US accounted for 41% of total expenditure reviewed, followed by China at 13% and the UK at 6%.

Local pitches accounted for 55% of expenditure reviewed, in line with the Irish market, while global and multi-country pitches and account moves, including consolidations without a competitive pitch, accounted for $14bn (€12.77bn).

The largest international account reviews and moves included PepsiCo at $1.4bn (€1.28bn), Uber at $1.1bn (€1bn), Microsoft at $925m (€844m), Estée Lauder at $885m (€807m), Jaguar Land Rover at $585m (€534m) and Heineken at $535m (€488m).

The overall global retention rate stood at 26%, representing $8.1bn (€7.39bn) in retained billings.

Publicis Media and Omnicom Media recorded the highest retention rates among the five major agency groups at 48% each, followed by WPP Media at 34%. At individual agency network level, Zenith led with a retention rate of 67%, followed by PHD at 66%.

But it was not all about the big network groups either. The COMvergence report also assessed the independent agency sector and found that 130 independent agencies captured $4.6bn (€4.20bn), representing 15% of total expenditure reviewed. The independent agency rankings were led by US-based Horizon Media with $534m (€487m), followed by Tinuiti with $453m (€413m) and PMG with $430m (€392m).