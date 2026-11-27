The Department of Transport has partnered with Core and Spark Foundry to launch a new digital-first campaign highlighting the practical, financial and environmental benefits of switching to electric vehicles (EVs).

Called “Your Journey Counts”, the campaign combines creator-led content with expert advice to address common driver and consumer concerns, challenge misconceptions and demonstrate how electric vehicles can fit into everyday life.

The campaign features lifestyle creator Fionnuala Moran sharing her first-hand experience of switching from a petrol car to an EV, highlighting benefits including lower running costs, reduced motor tax and improved air quality.

Experts from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and Trinity College Dublin also feature in the campaign, providing practical advice on available grants, financial supports and the wider benefits of electric driving.

The content is being promoted across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Reddit, with the campaign also developed in collaboration with Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (ZEVI).

“Research we undertook highlighted concerns in the minds of consumers around switching to EVs and this allowed us strategically focus this campaign on some of the biggest barriers to change,” says Lyndsey Drea, head of communications at the Department of Transport.

“We were delighted to work with Core to bring this important climate message to a wider audience of digital natives online, reaching them where they are, through their smartphones.”

According to Hannah-Louise Dunne, social strategy director at Core: “Utilising our ARC model, we leveraged the power of social video and creator-led content to showcase the impact of making the switch and to offer the target audience the chance to hear first-hand experience of the benefits of switching to EVs.”

The campaign also sees Core trial Reddit as a channel, using audience data and insights to inform its creative and media strategy.

Credits

Brand: Department of Transport

Department of Transport, Head of Communications: Lyndsey Drea

Department of Transport,Communications Manager: Fiona Hyde

Department of Transport,Communications Specialist: Frank Condon

Agency: Core

Social Strategy Director: Hannah-Louise Dunne

Content & Community Lead: Fiona Flynn

Senior Social & Content Manager: Sórcha O’Mahony

Videographer: Dan Dalton/ Bill Oshafi

Senior Paid Social Manager: Ciara McGarry

Business Director (Spark Foundry): Gary Royal

Digital Client Manager (Spark Foundry):Emma Cosgrave

Senior Client Manager (Spark Foundry):Laura Boscolo Todora