Sky Media has announced a new partnership with Brown Thomas that will see the Irish retailer sponsor Sky Cinema’s Christmas programming across TV and on-demand channels.

The deal marks a first for Sky Media, with Brown Thomas becoming the first brand to sponsor both Sky Cinema Christmas and Sky Cinema Family in Ireland, facilitated by Sky’s AdSmart technology.

The partnership was developed in collaboration with dentsu and Ian Downes, production director at Play Area.

“We’re very proud to welcome Brown Thomas as the sponsor of Christmas on Sky Cinema in Ireland. It’s a brilliant opportunity for such an iconic brand to connect with Sky Cinema audiences, as they settle in with family and friends to enjoy some fantastic films during the most magical time of year,” says Trina Gleeson, head of investment at Sky Media.

According to Ciara Crilly, creative and marketing director at Brown Thomas: “Our Christmas campaign, ‘Brown Thomas, This is Christmas’, celebrates the joy, humour and excitement of finding the perfect gift, brought to life through a cast of charming characters, each with their own gifting instincts.”

Niall Gately, senior audio-visual manager at dentsu, adds: “Christmas is a key moment for Brown Thomas, while Sky Cinema provides a highly relevant and engaging environment to connect with audiences during the festive season.”

The sponsorship runs until December 31.