Uisce Éireann has launched a national awareness campaign encouraging Irish SMEs to reduce operating costs and improve sustainability through its Water Stewardship Programme.

The two-week campaign will run across TV, national and regional radio, print, video-on-demand and targeted social media. The campaign was created by Publicis Dublin with media handled by OMD.

The campaign features the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) in Dublin and Waterford-based sustainable florist Blossom & Berry, highlighting how both organisations have reduced water consumption and improved their environmental performance through the programme.

Available to SMEs across all sectors, the fully funded programme comprises a 60-minute online training module designed to help businesses monitor, manage and reduce their water consumption.

“We want this campaign to give SMEs the confidence to take practical steps towards better water management,” says Geoffrey Bourke, head of customer operations at Uisce Éireann.

“Using less water protects the environment while cutting running costs and building a more resilient business. I encourage businesses of all sizes to make use of this support.”

Businesses that complete the training receive a digital Water Stewardship badge to demonstrate their commitment to environmental responsibility to customers, employees and business partners.