The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast, powered by Adworld.ie and Tinpot Production has dropped and this week it features the first of a two-part retrospective looking back at some of the highlights of its summer Creative Series.

Hosted by Daryl Moorhouse, the episode revisits conversations with writer and director Nick Kelly, documentary filmmaker Molly Kiely of Ringer Creative and Kevin Keenan, founder of Cobblestone Brands, exploring the relationship between commercial creativity, personal passion projects and entrepreneurship.

Nick Kelly reflects on his transition from frontman of The Fat Lady Sings to advertising copywriter at Irish International and how his experience working on commercials helped shape his filmmaking career, including his acclaimed feature film The Drummer and the Keeper.

Molly Kiely also discusses how her documentary work has informed her approach to advertising, including campaigns such as Smithwick’s “Find Originals”, and how the creative disciplines of commercial production can enhance long-form storytelling.

Meanwhile, Kevin Keenan looks back on Meteor’s memorable “Christmas Limited” campaign before discussing his move from agency life into the drinks industry, the role of storytelling in building Glendalough Distillery and the international expansion of Cobblestone Brands following acquisitions from Pernod Ricard and Campari.

The episode explores how the skills and disciplines developed in advertising can translate into filmmaking, brand building and entrepreneurial success.