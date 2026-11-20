As GLP-1 weight-loss medications gain traction, their potential impact on consumer behaviour is becoming an increasingly important consideration for food and drink brands. But are these medications creating an entirely new consumer or simply accelerating existing trends? Geoff Tucker and Anna Moreland, research directors at RED C Research, examine new research from Ireland and the UK and explore what changing attitudes towards food, health, portion sizes and value mean for brands and marketers.

GLP-1s have quickly become one of the biggest talking points in food, drink and the impact that these medications could have on consumer behaviour. RED C Research Directors Anna Moreland and Geoff Tucker look beyond the headlines at what consumers in Ireland and the UK are actually telling us and ask whether GLP-1s is really creating a new set of behaviours or simply accelerating changes that were already happening anyway. That distinction matters, because if those changes are already happening beyond GLP-1 users, brands may need to respond sooner than they think.

The headlines surrounding GLP-1s are certainly dramatic. We are hearing predictions that consumers will eat less, snacking will disappear, grocery spending will fall, protein will boom, restaurant menus will have to be redesigned, and entire categories will be transformed.

There may well be some truth behind some of these predictions. But at RED C, we wanted to step back from the headlines and ask a slightly different question:

Are GLP-1s really creating a fundamentally new set of consumer behaviours, or is it accelerating changes that were already happening anyway?

Our latest research across the UK and Ireland suggests it may be much more about the latter.

GLP-1s matter, even if it remains a minority behaviour

Our research found that 6% of consumers currently say they use GLP-1 medication for weight management, while a further 21% would consider doing so. At the same time, seven in ten are not currently open to using it.

So GLP-1 medication is clearly established, but it isn’t mainstream.

However, 6% shouldn’t simply be dismissed as a small niche. In our research, that is comparable with the proportion identifying as vegetarian (6%), and higher than the proportions following gluten-free (4%) or vegan diets (2%).

We know from those examples that relatively low-incidence behaviour can still disproportionally influence product and retail ranges, menus and innovation, without ever becoming majority behaviours.

And whilst there is clearly potential for GLP-1 medication usage to grow, consideration isn’t the same as conversion. There are still some substantial hurdles between being interested in GLP-1s and actually adopting it.

Among those considering GLP-1s, 71% have concerns about possible side effects, 64% are concerned about long-term reliance on medication, and 62% would prefer to improve their health through changes to diet and lifestyle.

So whilst interest is clearly real, considerers do want reassurance that GLP-1s are safe, sustainable and more than a short-term fix before committing to using.

The bigger story is what’s already happening beyond GLP-1s

Many of the behaviours commonly associated with GLP-1s are already happening across the wider population. Across our UK and Ireland research, over 6 in 10 say they are drinking less alcohol, and over half are snacking less often and eating smaller portions.

And this where the story gets more interesting. GLP-1 medication users aren’t necessarily behaving differently but rather demonstrating these behaviours much more strongly. Almost nine in ten report eating smaller portions, three-quarters snack less often and 70% are drinking less alcohol. But crucially, these behaviours are also evident among considerers and among people who aren’t currently open to GLP-1s.

So GLP-1 medication users don’t appear to be travelling down a completely different behavioural path. They look to be further along a path that the wider population is already on.

That distinction is important.

Because if GLP-1s are accelerating existing behaviours rather than creating entirely new ones, brands shouldn’t necessarily wait for adoption to increase before responding.

Healthier, yes. But not “diet food”

There is another shift happening alongside moderation.

Consumers are increasingly thinking about the nutritional quality of what they eat, rather than simply reverting to traditional calorie control. In our research, reducing sugar and avoiding ultra-processed foods were more commonly reported than calorie control, while approaches including high fibre and high protein were also established.

But consumers don’t necessarily want their choices to feel corrective or restrictive. Eight in ten told us they want food that supports their health without feeling like “diet food”. And almost three-quarters would prefer to improve their health through diet and lifestyle rather than through GLP-1 medication.

That feels like an important distinction for brands.

The opportunity isn’t necessarily to create a new world of specialist ‘GLP-1 products’. It may be much more about building better nutrition into normal, enjoyable food, rather than making healthy choices feel restrictive or corrective.

Protein is part of the story, but satiety may be the bigger opportunity

Protein may be having its moment, but brands shouldn’t confuse the claim with the consumer need. More than half of consumers actively look for food that keeps them fuller for longer, while 37% say products with high-protein claims are more appealing to them.

In other words, it is important to think about protein as a means to an end, rather than the end itself. The more universal consumer need is satisfaction and fullness. That opens the opportunity beyond products that can credibly put “high protein” on the pack.

Less doesn’t necessarily mean cheaper

Perhaps one of the most interesting commercial implications is around value.

Value clearly still matters. 77% of consumers say they think more carefully about whether food and drink purchases are worth the money before buying them. But what’s interesting is how value is defined. 57% would rather have one high-quality treat than several cheaper treats, while 55% would rather eat a smaller amount of something they really enjoy than choose a healthier alternative.

Eating less doesn’t necessarily mean consumers want to spend less. It can actually mean expecting more from what they choose.

That could mean better quality, more satisfying nutrition, greater enjoyment, or simply giving people more flexibility over the amount they buy and consume.

So what should brands do?

Our research leaves us with a relatively simple conclusion.

GLP-1s could grow significantly from here. But you don’t need to predict exactly how big it will become to start responding to many of the behaviours surrounding it.

The needs are already visible.

Consumers are moderating. They are becoming more selective. They want health without feeling that they are “on a diet”. They want food that satisfies them. They still want treats and enjoyment. And they are thinking more carefully about whether something is worth consuming in the first place.

The biggest opportunity for brands is to evolve with consumers more broadly, not build a separate world for GLP-1 medication users. This means responding to changing needs, recognising how occasions and expectations may evolve, while protecting what already makes the brand valuable.

For brands, that suggests three things:

Don’t wait. Respond to the changes already happening.

Adapt before you reinvent. Look at how existing products, formats, portions and communications can better deliver satisfaction, flexibility and clear benefits before assuming a completely new proposition is required.

Stay ready. Wider GLP-1 medication usage may accelerate these changes further, so build enough flexibility into your strategy to respond if consumer behaviour starts moving faster.

The real consumer impact of GLP-1s may not be the creation of entirely new behaviours, but accelerating changes that were already reshaping how people eat, drink and choose.

And perhaps that is the more useful question for brands: what happens if the consumer changes we can already see start moving much faster?