It’s time for Ireland’s advertising industry to rediscover its creative confidence, challenge convention and champion creativity as a powerful driver of commercial growth, writes Paul Fisher.

Let’s face it. This has been a rough few years.

The pandemic punched our industry in the face, and we’ve spent the years since encountering exciting new fists flying at us from thrilling new angles.

There have been real challenges. In networks, the ritual burning of beloved people and things on the bonfire of shareholder value. At indies, anxious days navigating a speedboat through shark infested treacle.

But some of our challenges have been self-inflicted.

According to the CCA’s 2025 census, the average Irish agency each year throws more than a million quid worth of time and resources at a pitch process that we know to be broken. We allow too much substandard work out of the building. We find too much comfort in excuses, in rolling our eyes at the work of others, and in pity parties lamenting the death of all that we once held dear.

These years have made our collective voice more timid, our ambitions more modest. We’ve become an industry in retreat.

And yet, step outside our bubble and we find a country enjoying an extraordinary moment of creative confidence. While we’ve grown fearful of the future, Ireland’s actors, filmmakers, musicians and fashion designers are busy inventing it.

Dior now takes its creative direction from Magherafelt’s Jonathan Anderson, while a League of Ireland football club from Phibsborough provides the wardrobe for Greta Thunberg’s global activism. Across the world’s stages and screens, you’re never far from the uncompromisingly Irish artistry of a Ciara Mary-Alice, Grian, Sharon, Jessie or Paul.

Irish creative confidence is nothing new.

In 1965, a cardiologist from Co. Down named Frank Pantridge noticed an inconvenient truth; an awful lot of people were dying from heart attacks before they ever reached hospital.

So Frank and his colleagues decided to bring the hospital to them. Their first portable defibrillator weighed the same as three bags of cement, but within three years was lighter than a house brick. Today, descendants of their invention can be found in airports, offices and shopping centres across the world.

And in the 1870s, a Co. Clare schoolteacher named John Philip Holland woke up one day and decided that he was going to reinvent naval warfare with a boat that could operate underwater. Good man yourself, Mr. Holland.

The US Navy initially dismissed this unusual man’s fantastical idea, but by 1900 had added his submarines to their fleet. Even the Royal Navy became customers, apparently untroubled by the fact that John’s early work had been funded by Irish revolutionaries intent on sinking British ships.

Neither Frank nor John was content with the conventions of their time. Both had the audacity to imagine something entirely different. And both changed the world.

And there’s plenty to inspire us within our own industry.

Publicis Dublin’s extraordinary Cannes success is a lesson in audacity, while TBWA\Ireland’s own Hannah and Kate offered a glimpse of our bright future by winning Gold at this year’s Cannes Young Lions. The Brill Building and Ringers, meanwhile, prove that scale is no barrier to ambition.

These are victories for Irish creativity, and should raise ambitions across our industry.

We compete for business, but should unite in the fight for creativity. Because our greatest threat isn’t the agency down the road. It’s the insidious belief that creativity isn’t worth paying for.

Happily, the evidence is on our side.

Research into The Extraordinary Cost of Dull, drawing on the IPA’s UK effectiveness data, estimated that dull campaigns require an average £9.6m more in annual media investment to match the business results of creatively engaging campaigns. This tariff on tedium rises to £11.3m in Financial Services and £17.8m in Retail.

And consider our friend, the influencer. We’ve spent a decade watching creators become the new cultural vanguard, with brands outsourcing their relevance to twenty-somethings with ring lights.

TBWA’s recent Becoming Uninfluenced report found that 62% of respondents considered ‘being hard to influence’ to be more aspirational than ‘being an influencer’. And when asked what makes a brand culturally relevant, they put a unique point of view ahead of mass popularity.

Kantar data reveals that consumers will pay a 38% price premium for meaningfully different brands, and yet meaningful difference overall has been in steady decline for the best part of a decade. People crave brands that are unapologetically themselves, brands that are the right kind of wrong. And yet, too many are desperately trying to fit in.

Maybe we’ve painted creativity into too small a corner. If difference is so commercially valuable, why confine creativity to an ad break? Why not use it to make better products, better experiences and more distinctive businesses?

The wider the canvas for creativity, the greater the commercial opportunity. Creativity isn’t soft, frivolous or expendable. It isn’t a luxury to be protected. It’s a commercial weapon to be wielded. And it’s time we started acting like it.

But claiming that bigger role requires confidence.

Every ambitious creative idea, from a song to a submarine, begins with belief. And belief isn’t a luxury reserved for favourable conditions. It’s the day job.

Belief without action is wishful thinking. We need to challenge the processes that constrain us, demand more of our work and treat each other’s successes as fuel for greater ambition. We must apply creative ambition to emerging technologies, shifting our focus from ‘doing the same with less’ to ‘doing what was once impossible’.

We have the talent. We have the evidence. All that’s missing is the collective confidence to act.

So let’s halt the retreat, get back on the front foot, and make 2027 the year we launch our creative attack.

After all, if we can’t imagine a more exciting future for ourselves, why should anyone pay us to imagine one for theirs?

Paul Fisher is Chief Strategy Officer with TBWA\Ireland