DiscoverIreland.ie Signs Up as Sponsor of The Traitors Ireland

With the second series of the popular TV programme The Traitors Ireland set to return to screens later this year, the Failte Ireland-owned DiscoverIreland.ie has been announced as the new sponsor of the show in a deal brokered by Core Sponsorship.

The sponsorship package includes 240 credited DiscoverIreland.ie stings across episodes of the hit reality series on RTÉ One and RTÉ One +1, as well as companion programme The Traitors Ireland Uncloaked.

The deal also covers live broadcasts and catch-up episodes on RTÉ Player, together with sponsor branding on dedicated promotional activity across television, audio and social media.

DiscoverIreland.ie will also feature in credited stings around episodes of The Traitors Ireland Uncloaked and segments relating to the series on Oliver Callan on RTÉ Radio 1, the official radio partner of the programme.

Produced against the backdrop of Slane Castle and Ireland’s Ancient East, the Irish version of the psychological reality competition made its debut on RTÉ in 2025.

Siobhán McSweeney will return as presenter, overseeing the action as a new group of contestants competes for a prize of up to €50,000.

Deirdre O’Brien, marketing communications manager at Fáilte Ireland, said the sponsorship would allow DiscoverIreland.ie to connect with audiences through one of the country’s biggest television events.

“What makes this sponsorship such a significant opportunity for DiscoverIreland.ie, Fáilte Ireland’s consumer platform for holiday inspiration and trip planning in Ireland, is the ability to connect with an engaged audience through one of the country’s biggest television events,” she said.

“As a true cultural phenomenon, The Traitors Ireland puts us at the heart of a major national conversation and provides a powerful platform to inspire more people to take a well-earned short break in Ireland. By connecting with a captivated audience week after week, our goal is to encourage people to turn all the excitement and engagement into real travel experiences, discovering the incredible destinations and experiences on their doorstep.”

Gemma Kavanagh, client director at Core Sponsorship, said the programme offered DiscoverIreland.ie an opportunity to turn audience engagement into action.

“The Traitors Ireland quickly became one of the country’s biggest television events last year,” she said.

“From the drama inside Slane Castle to the conversation it sparked across the country long after each episode ended, it provides an incredibly powerful platform for DiscoverIreland.ie to connect with audiences in a way that is both relevant and memorable.”

Ruth Kennedy, sponsorship manager, video and digital at RTÉ, said the partnership was a natural fit, given the programme’s setting.

“Following the phenomenal success of its debut season in 2025, anticipation is already building for the return of the hit series,” she said.

“The new season promises even more twists, high-stakes drama and unforgettable

“This partnership is a natural fit, with Slane Castle’s iconic location in Ireland’s Ancient East providing DiscoverIreland.ie with a premium platform to engage audiences nationwide through one of Ireland’s most successful and talked-about television formats in recent years,” she added.