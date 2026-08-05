The Public House Retains FBD Insurance for Another Three Years

The Public House has renewed its strategic and creative partnership with FBD Insurance for a further three years, extending the relationship between the agency and insurer until 2029.

The partnership began in 2019 and the account retention follows an independent strategic review carried out by consultancy PT78. Following the review, FBD Insurance decided not to proceed with a competitive pitch and instead opted to continue working with The Public House.

Over the past seven years, the agency has developed a range of campaigns for FBD aimed at helping the insurer distinguish itself in an increasingly competitive market.

The work produced through the partnership has also received industry recognition, including a bronze Effie Award for marketing effectiveness.

Kerrie Sweeney, managing director, The Public House said the renewal reflected the strength of the relationship developed by the two companies since 2019.

“The average agency relationship doesn’t last seven years anymore, so we’re incredibly proud that FBD has chosen to continue this journey with us,” she said.

“Since 2019, we’ve challenged ourselves to make insurance advertising that people actually want to watch, remember and talk about.

“We’ve celebrated some brilliant highs together, including winning an Effie – the global standard in creative effectiveness – but we’re far more interested in what comes next. We genuinely believe the best work is still ahead of us.”

Sharon Treanor, head of marketing, FBD Insurance added:“We are delighted to be extending our partnership with The Public House for another three years. As our brand continues to evolve, it’s important that we work with partners who share our ambition and bring creativity grounded in insight.

“This renewal reflects the strong relationship we have built together and our confidence in what we can achieve in the years ahead.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration to strengthen our brand, deepen customer engagement and support our long-term business ambitions.”