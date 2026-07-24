Droga5 Dublin Turns Missed Calls Into Media for Samaritans

Droga5 Dublin has launched a new campaign for Samaritans Ireland that encourages people to use their voicemail greetings to promote the charity’s 24-hour support service.

“Donate Your Voicemail” asks people to record a greeting explaining that although they may be unable to answer a call, Samaritans is available around the clock on freephone 116 123.

Created by Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, the campaign is based on research indicating that people answer only half of the calls they receive. The agency identified voicemail as an unused personal media channel that could direct callers towards support.

Irish musicians Bressie, The Corrs, Kodaline and Aaron Rowe are supporting the initiative, alongside Bauer Media Audio Ireland.

The campaign began with unbranded murals in Dublin and Cork featuring the message “Call me anytime” and a telephone number.

The activation was subsequently revealed during Louise Cantillon’s show on Today FM when she called the number live on air. The call went to a voicemail recording featuring Nicola, a Samaritans caller who said contacting the service had saved her life.

Outdoor advertising is also being used near gyms, cinemas and retail locations, where people may be less likely to answer their phones. The media space was donated by WPP Media Ireland.

Alex Ingarfield and Carina Caye, creative directors at Droga5 Dublin, said: “Samaritans needed everyone to know that they’re available 24/7.

“The idea came from a simple insight: voicemail is the only channel in the world that every single person already owns and has never been asked to donate in this way.

“It has the potential to turn millions of dormant voicemails into millions of direct media spaces for Samaritans, at zero cost.”

Sarah O’Toole, executive director of Samaritans Ireland, said its volunteers answered 350,000 calls for help last year.

“People in crisis don’t always know how to reach out for help, especially if they are struggling in the middle of the night,” she said.

“This campaign aims to change that, making sure that the next time someone can’t get through to a family member or friend, they’re reminded Samaritans are here for them 24/7 on freephone 116 123.”

Chris Doyle, chief executive of Bauer Media Audio Ireland, said: “Bauer Media Audio Ireland is pleased to support Samaritans in raising awareness of its 24/7 helpline across our portfolio of audio brands and social platforms.

“This important campaign highlights that support is always available, and we’re proud to play our part to help extend the reach of this vital message.”

Members of the public can participate through the Donate Your Voicemail website, which provides instructions for recording a new greeting.

Samaritans can be contacted free of charge on 116 123 at any time, day or night. Samaritans Ireland

Credits

Client: Samaritans Ireland

Executive Director: Sarah O’Toole

Communications and Policy Manager: Sarah Stack

Policy and Communications Officer: Brian Mannion

Agency: Droga5 Dublin, Part of Accenture Song

Creative Director and Concept: Carina Caye

Creative Director and Concept: Alex Ingarfield

Senior Product Designer: Leah Griffin

Group Creative Director: Stephen Rogers

Senior Copywriter: Rudhraigh McGrath

Group Creative Director: Pieter Konickx

Associate Creative Director: Anthony Ortuso

Account Director: Aoife Hearne

Project Director: Caitriona Coakley

Creative Technologist: Elite Sher

Head of Production: Jessica Bermingham

Producer: Sarah Chadwick

Business Affairs Director: Christina McGuckian

Business Affairs Manager: Dominique Mulvaney

Editor: Adam Kelly

Motion Designer: Cris Schmidt

Photographer: Eoin Lennon

Strategist: Ciara Murphy

Head of Engagement: Emer Fitzgerald

Chief Creative Officer: Jen Speirs

Chief Executive Officer: Jimi McGrath

Chief Strategy Officer: Emma Sharkey

Partners

Bauer Media Audio Ireland: Chris Doyle and Team

WPP Media Ireland: Chris Cashen and Team

Warner Music Ireland: Priscilla Kotey and Team

Elevate PR: Emma Kelly and Team

Screen Scene: Mick Ellis and Team

KL Studios: Keith Hughes

Collectiv: Dave Beirne and Team

Mack Studios: Cormac Dillon and Team

The Hot Box Sauna: Colin Maguire and Team