Mark Ritson to Headline Radiocentre Ireland’s Sounding Out 2026

Professor Mark Ritson will headline Radiocentre Ireland’s Sounding Out 2026, which will bring together leading figures from marketing, media and journalism for a morning of discussion and new research.

The event will take place at the Round Room at Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday, October 15.

Ritson will join the event live from Australia to share his latest thinking on how brands can build profit, trust and long-term growth. His presentation will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with the audience.

He will be joined on the programme by Professor Rachel Kennedy, associate director at the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, which is home to the research underpinning the internationally acclaimed “How Brands Grow”.

Also taking part will be Mark Little, the award-winning journalist, entrepreneur and founder of Storyful.

RTÉ broadcaster Sarah McInerney, a presenter of Morning Ireland and Prime Time, will host the event. Radiocentre Ireland said additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Attendees will also have the first opportunity to see new research from Radiocentre Ireland, featuring evidence and insights not previously presented.

The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary copy of Byron Sharp’s seminal book “How Brands Grow.”

Sounding Out 2026 is aimed at professionals working across marketing, advertising, media and communications. It will run from 8.30am to 1pm.

To register, click HERE