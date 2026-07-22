Marie Keating Foundation Maps Highlights Skin Cancer Risk in New Campaign

With Ireland enjoying near Mediterranean-like weather in recent weeks, creative agency Boys+Girls has rolled out a new nationwide campaign for The Marie Keating Foundation that highlighting the risks posed by the Irish sun.
The campaign will run across July and August. It is supported by the Marie Keating Foundation’s partners Bristol Myers Squibb, MSD and Regeneron.
The “MoleMaps” campaign transforms the outline of every county in Ireland into a potentially cancerous mole, reminding people that they need to protect their skin at home as well as when travelling abroad.
The campaign is based on the insight that Irish people routinely use sun protection while holidaying in warmer countries but often fail to take the same precautions at home.
Boys+Girls has created a bespoke MoleMap for each county, with geotargeted advertising being used to deliver locally relevant messages to people around the country.
Digital audio advertising will also highlight that exposure to the sun in Ireland can be as dangerous as exposure in destinations such as Spain and Australia.
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, while the country has one of the highest incidence rates internationally. The campaign encourages people to apply SPF regularly, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and become familiar with what is normal for their skin.
“Through our MoleMaps campaign, we’re asking people to rethink how they protect their skin at home,” said Liz Yeates, chief executive officer of the Marie Keating Foundation.
“Too often, we only think about sunscreen when we’re heading abroad, but you’re just as likely to develop skin cancer in Cork as you could on the Costa del Sol. Melanoma doesn’t care whether it finds you in Wexford or Waikiki.
“With Ireland experiencing one of its hottest summers on record, it’s more important than ever to remember that the sun at home can be just as damaging as it is on holiday. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, but almost nine in 10 cases are considered preventable through simple SunSmart behaviours.
“We also want people to get to know what’s normal for their skin and to speak to their GP if they notice a new or changing mole, a mark that looks unusual or a sore that doesn’t heal. We hope this campaign encourages everyone to protect their skin at home, not just on holidays,” Yeates added
Dean Ryan, creative director at Boys+Girls, said the tendency to underestimate the risks associated with the Irish weather was central to the campaign.
“We are a nation that thinks a cloudy day protects us from the sun,” he said. “We’ve had plenty of sun over the past few weeks, yet we still don’t take sun protection as seriously as we do when we’re abroad.
“That observation became the heart of the MoleMaps idea. As a team, we transformed every county in Ireland into a cancerous mole to help people realise that the danger of the sun is on their own doorstep and ultimately change the nation’s behaviour.”
Credits
Chief creative officer, Boys+Girls: Rory Hamilton
Creative directors, Boys+Girls: Jake O’Driscoll and Dean Ryan
Senior copywriter, Boys+Girls: Jack Walsh
Executive strategy director, Boys+Girls: Tara Finegan
Head of operations, Boys+Girls: Lauren McNinney
Chief relationship officer, Boys+Girls: Pat Stephenson
Executive relationship director, Boys+Girls: Caroline Keogh
Account manager, Boys+Girls: Sára Benkő
Head of design, Boys+Girls: Colm Coonagh
Finished art, Boys+Girls: Maxi McDonnell
Motion designer, Boys+Girls: Ruby Valdez
Production assistant, Boys+Girls: Ben White
Photographer: Matthieu Chardon
Photography assistant/digital operator: Leah Byrne
Lighting assistant: Eamon Corcoran
Runner: Evgenia Gavrilovich
Behind-the-scenes photography: James Kanu
Sound design: Blast Audio
Sound designer: Will Farrell
Chief executive officer, Marie Keating Foundation: Liz Yeates
Communications manager, Marie Keating Foundation: Jayne O’Toole
Director of communications and public affairs, Marie Keating Foundation: Cathy Gray