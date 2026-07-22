Marie Keating Foundation Maps Highlights Skin Cancer Risk in New Campaign

With Ireland enjoying near Mediterranean-like weather in recent weeks, creative agency Boys+Girls has rolled out a new nationwide campaign for The Marie Keating Foundation that highlighting the risks posed by the Irish sun.

The campaign will run across July and August. It is supported by the Marie Keating Foundation’s partners Bristol Myers Squibb, MSD and Regeneron.

The “MoleMaps” campaign transforms the outline of every county in Ireland into a potentially cancerous mole, reminding people that they need to protect their skin at home as well as when travelling abroad.

The campaign is based on the insight that Irish people routinely use sun protection while holidaying in warmer countries but often fail to take the same precautions at home.

Boys+Girls has created a bespoke MoleMap for each county, with geotargeted advertising being used to deliver locally relevant messages to people around the country.

Digital audio advertising will also highlight that exposure to the sun in Ireland can be as dangerous as exposure in destinations such as Spain and Australia.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, while the country has one of the highest incidence rates internationally. The campaign encourages people to apply SPF regularly, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and become familiar with what is normal for their skin.

“Through our MoleMaps campaign, we’re asking people to rethink how they protect their skin at home,” said Liz Yeates, chief executive officer of the Marie Keating Foundation.

“Too often, we only think about sunscreen when we’re heading abroad, but you’re just as likely to develop skin cancer in Cork as you could on the Costa del Sol. Melanoma doesn’t care whether it finds you in Wexford or Waikiki.

“With Ireland experiencing one of its hottest summers on record, it’s more important than ever to remember that the sun at home can be just as damaging as it is on holiday. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, but almost nine in 10 cases are considered preventable through simple SunSmart behaviours.

“We also want people to get to know what’s normal for their skin and to speak to their GP if they notice a new or changing mole, a mark that looks unusual or a sore that doesn’t heal. We hope this campaign encourages everyone to protect their skin at home, not just on holidays,” Yeates added

Dean Ryan, creative director at Boys+Girls, said the tendency to underestimate the risks associated with the Irish weather was central to the campaign.

“We are a nation that thinks a cloudy day protects us from the sun,” he said. “We’ve had plenty of sun over the past few weeks, yet we still don’t take sun protection as seriously as we do when we’re abroad.

“That observation became the heart of the MoleMaps idea. As a team, we transformed every county in Ireland into a cancerous mole to help people realise that the danger of the sun is on their own doorstep and ultimately change the nation’s behaviour.”

Credits

Chief creative officer, Boys+Girls: Rory Hamilton

Creative directors, Boys+Girls: Jake O’Driscoll and Dean Ryan

Senior copywriter, Boys+Girls: Jack Walsh

Executive strategy director, Boys+Girls: Tara Finegan

Head of operations, Boys+Girls: Lauren McNinney

Chief relationship officer, Boys+Girls: Pat Stephenson

Executive relationship director, Boys+Girls: Caroline Keogh

Account manager, Boys+Girls: Sára Benkő

Head of design, Boys+Girls: Colm Coonagh

Finished art, Boys+Girls: Maxi McDonnell

Motion designer, Boys+Girls: Ruby Valdez

Production assistant, Boys+Girls: Ben White

Photographer: Matthieu Chardon

Photography assistant/digital operator: Leah Byrne

Lighting assistant: Eamon Corcoran

Runner: Evgenia Gavrilovich

Behind-the-scenes photography: James Kanu

Sound design: Blast Audio

Sound designer: Will Farrell

Chief executive officer, Marie Keating Foundation: Liz Yeates

Communications manager, Marie Keating Foundation: Jayne O’Toole

Director of communications and public affairs, Marie Keating Foundation: Cathy Gray