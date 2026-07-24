Jameson Ginger & Lime Takes Centre Stage in New Summer Campaign

Out of Home (OOH) agency Talon in partnership with dentsu and Irish Distillers, has launched a nationwide campaign celebrating Jameson Ginger & Lime, one of the brand’s most popular serves and an increasingly important driver of growth within the ready-to-drink category.

At the heart of the campaign is a bespoke special build on JCDecaux’s Golden Square site on Aungier Street, Dublin. Elevated, backlit lettering ensures the “Jameson, Ginger & Lime Anytime” message continues to work long after the sun has set, while the can, hands and iconic serve extend from the poster face as layered two-dimensional elements.

The special build is supported by a nationwide multi-channel OOH campaign spanning Digipoles, Digital Retail, Green Screens, 48 Sheets, Metropoles and in-trade digital formats. Together, these touchpoints ensure Jameson Ginger & Lime remains front of mind as consumers plan summer festivals, sporting occasions and social gatherings.

The campaign is further amplified through programmatic DOOH activity running around key cultural moments throughout the summer, including the FIFA World Cup and All Together Now, allowing Jameson to connect with consumers when they are most engaged and planning shared experiences.

XL Media was the production specialist for the special build while JCDecaux is the media owner of the Aungier Street Site.

Caroline Shesgreen, Business Director of dentsu said: “This campaign is a strong example of what can be achieved through close client and agency partnership. Working with Irish Distillers and Talon, we have brought together strategic planning, smart use of context and standout creative execution to keep Jameson Ginger & Lime highly visible across the moments that matter most this summer. It reflects the shared ambition across the team to deliver work that is both culturally relevant and commercially effective”

“Jameson, Ginger & Lime has become a standout serve for the brand, combining the smooth character of Jameson with a refreshing taste profile that resonates with today’s consumers. With Jameson RTDs growing ahead of the wider category, we’re seeing more people discover Irish whiskey through this serve than ever before. This campaign is about celebrating those moments of connection throughout the summer and keeping Jameson front of mind wherever consumers are socialising,” added Léa Trippitelli, brand manager at Irish Distillers

“Summer campaigns are all about context, and Jameson Ginger & Lime naturally lends itself to those moments when people are making plans, meeting friends, and spending more time outdoors. The campaign combines scale with creative standout, using a mix of formats to build broad visibility while the Angier Street special build created by XL Media is a memorable focal point”, concluded Susan Murtagh, business director, Talon.