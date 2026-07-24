TBWA\Ireland Says Cheese with New Campaign for Kerrygold

TBWAIreland Says Cheese with New Campaign for Kerrygold

The Ornua-owned Kerrygold has launched its first premium cheese range in Ireland with a new integrated advertising campaign created by TBWA\Ireland.

The “Say Cheese. Think Kerrygold.” campaign marks the brand’s first entry into the premium cheese category in Ireland and supports the launch of a 15-product range in retailers nationwide.

The campaign is an Irish expression of Kerrygold’s existing global brand platform, “Make It Gold”, and turns the familiar photographic instruction “say cheese” into a new brand message.

TBWA\Ireland developed the campaign strategy and creative, with OMD handling media strategy and planning. Hunter Media Group led the PR and experiential activity.

The campaign is running across out-of-home, digital video, press, audio and social media. It includes a specially designed Kerrygold Dublin Bus wrap, collaborations with Char and Lovin’ Dublin, and partnerships with The Irish Times Group and AudioXI.

The creative uses a high-flash photographic style designed to give the campaign a contemporary and editorial look while highlighting the quality and provenance of the cheese range.

The launch was also supported by a three-day consumer pop-up at the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre in Dublin from July 14-16. The event allowed consumers, media and content creators to sample the new range.

Lynne Andrews, marketing director at Ornua Foods Europe, said: “This is a landmark launch for Kerrygold in Ireland and one that deserved a campaign to match.

“Introducing our first cheese range to Irish consumers gave us the opportunity to tell a new chapter of the Kerrygold story while staying true to everything people already know and love about the brand.

“Working with TBWA\Ireland, OMD and Hunter Media Group, we’ve created a campaign that feels distinctive, contemporary and unmistakably Kerrygold, while giving consumers multiple opportunities to discover and experience the new range.”

Michael Ryan, head of art at TBWA\Ireland, said the launch was about establishing a distinctive position for Kerrygold within the category as well as introducing the new products.

“‘Say Cheese. Think Kerrygold.’ takes a phrase people instinctively know and gives it new meaning through the brand, creating a platform that’s immediately familiar while being unmistakably Kerrygold,” he said.

Credits

Marketing director, Ornua/Kerrygold: Lynne Andrews

Brand manager, Ornua/Kerrygold: Alice Langton

Assistant brand manager, Ornua/Kerrygold: Ella Browne

Marketing graduate, Ornua/Kerrygold: Ciara Harty

Executive creative director, TBWA\Ireland: Des Creedon

Head of art, TBWA\Ireland: Michael Ryan

Copywriter, TBWA\Ireland: Kate Dempsey

Art director, TBWA\Ireland: Hannah Murphy

Strategy director, TBWA\Ireland: Ronan Jennings

Account director, TBWA\Ireland: Alex Lloyd

Account manager, TBWA\Ireland: Aislinn Dennis

Account executive, TBWA\Ireland: Sophie Doyle

Producer, TBWA\Ireland: Zsofi Abel

Head of studio and post-production, TBWA\Ireland: David Picquenot

Senior finished artists, TBWA\Ireland: Zoltan Kuti and Gar Heffernan

Director and photographer: Matthieu Chardon

Post-production, Bolt: Mark Murray and Ali Kearney

Audio studio: Avondale Studios

Sound engineer: Kevin Breathnach