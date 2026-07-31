Mercedes-Benz Returns as Sponsor of RTÉ’s The Traitors Ireland

Mercedes-Benz Ireland has renewed its sponsorship of the popular reality TV series The Traitors Ireland, returning as the programme’s official car partner for its second season.

The deal, which was brokered by Core Sponsorship, will see six graphite grey Mercedes-Benz GLC SUVs feature throughout the series, which will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player later this year.

The vehicles were used during filming to transport contestants around Slane Castle in Co. Meath and to and from the programme’s missions. They will also provide a setting for conversations between the contestants as they plot strategies and discuss events unfolding within the game.

Stephanie Bell, head of marketing at Mercedes-Benz Ireland, said the brand was delighted to continue the partnership for a second year.

“Building on the success of our first season together, this collaboration continues to reflect Mercedes-Benz Ireland’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, performance and an exceptional brand experience,” she said.

“As one of the world’s most iconic automotive brands, it is especially rewarding to see the Mercedes-Benz star remain part of a programme that has captured audiences across Ireland.

“We look forward to another exciting season and to continuing our role in bringing this exceptional production to life.”

Alex Culligan, head of media sponsorship at Core Sponsorship, said the integration of the Mercedes-Benz GLC into the programme created a distinctive and authentic sponsorship.

“We are delighted to continue the collaboration between Mercedes-Benz Ireland and RTÉ following the success of the first season of The Traitors Ireland,” he said.

“The natural integration of the Mercedes-Benz GLC into the show creates a distinctive sponsorship that feels authentic to both the brand and the viewing experience.

“It is a great example of how the right partnership can create value for brands by seamlessly connecting them with audiences through premium entertainment.”

Ruth Kennedy, sponsorship manager, video and digital at RTÉ, said the vehicles would once again play an important part in the contestants’ journeys.

“Building on the phenomenal success of the first season, the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUVs will once again transport contestants to and from missions, playing a central role in the journey as the drama, strategy and unexpected twists unfold,” she said.

“From back-seat conversations to game-changing decisions, the vehicles provide the perfect setting for the intrigue that has become synonymous with the show.

“We look forward to building on the success of this award-winning collaboration and delivering another unforgettable season for audiences.”