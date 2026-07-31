Blackrock Health to Sponsor Newstalk’s Weather Updates

The Bauer Media-owned Newstalk has secured Blackrock Health as the sponsor of Newstalk Weather.

The 12-month agreement was brokered by Media Central and Core Sponsorship, and it will see the healthcare group integrated into the station’s daily weather updates across key programmes.

The sponsorship is designed to provide Blackrock Health with sustained national reach and frequent exposure throughout the day, while building awareness of its hospitals and healthcare services.

Blackrock Health comprises Blackrock Clinic, Hermitage Clinic, Galway Clinic, Limerick Clinic and the recently opened Women’s Health Centre in Dublin. The group provides access to consultants working across 50 medical specialities.

“We’re delighted to partner with Blackrock Health. As one of the country’s leading healthcare providers, it shares many of the values we strive for each day here in Newstalk: excellence, innovation and supporting people in what matters to them,” said Eric Moylan, managing editor, Newstalk.

“Blackrock Health’s sponsorship of Newstalk Weather allows it to be present at a moment of genuine relevance, keeping its brand at the fore with Newstalk’s engaged listeners,” added Ross McDonnell, sponsorship director, Media Central.

“The sponsorship delivers both scale and trust, providing a credible environment for Blackrock Health to connect with our audience every day,” he added.

Tony Boylan, group head of marketing at Blackrock Health, added, “At Blackrock Health, our focus is on helping people access trusted healthcare from the experts when they need it most.

“Partnering with Newstalk Weather provides a consistent, nationwide platform to connect with audiences every day, helping to build awareness of our hospitals and services.”

“The sponsorship of Newstalk Weather offers Blackrock Health a trusted, high-frequency platform that reaches listeners throughout their daily routines,” said Gemma Kavanagh, client director, Core Sponsorship.