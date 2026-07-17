Re-turn and Boys+Girls Launch New ‘Re-turn It Right’ Campaign

Re-turn has launched a new advertising campaign encouraging people to donate empty cans and bottles through its network of orange collection bins.

Created by Boys+Girls, the campaign builds on the deposit return operator’s existing “Re-turn It Right” brand platform and highlights how consumers can donate the deposit value of eligible containers to local causes.

The campaign is centred on a 30-second television commercial featuring Ben, a well-meaning student who finds himself holding a door open for an increasingly long procession of people.

The campaign is now running across television and out-of-home channels throughout the summer.

After struggling to escape the situation, Ben discovers that putting his empty bottle into an orange bin offers a simpler way of doing good by donating the deposit to charity.

The creative idea draws on familiar examples of everyday Irish helpfulness, from walking a lost tourist to their destination to flashing car lights to allow another driver to pull out.

The television campaign is supported by contextual out-of-home advertising running at festivals, concerts and major sporting events throughout the summer.

The outdoor work uses event-related wordplay, including references such as “Dermot Can-nedy” and “Metalli-can”, to direct people towards nearby orange bins.

Re-turn said consumers can now donate empty cans and bottles through more than 5,000 orange bins located at events and in communities around Ireland. The deposits collected through the initiative support a number of children’s charities under the Re-turn for Good programme.

James King, senior marketing manager at Re-turn, said the campaign was based on the idea that Irish people have an instinctive desire to help others.

“This campaign is built around a simple truth: Irish people love to do the right thing,” he said.

“Whether it’s helping a stranger or supporting a local cause, that generosity is something you see every day across Ireland.

“Re-turn for Good gives people another easy way to make a positive impact by donating their deposit through the orange bin.”

King said the campaign would continue to build the “Re-turn It Right” platform through work that was entertaining, recognisably Irish and designed to encourage more people to support good causes.

Kris Clarkin, creative director at Boys+Girls, said the agency wanted to communicate the role of the orange bins in an accessible and entertaining way.

“There’s a real craft in making an important message feel effortless,” he said.

“Together with the Re-turn team, we built the campaign around one simple, recognisably Irish observation, bringing the role of the orange bin to life in a way that informs through entertainment.”

The campaign is now running across television and out-of-home channels throughout the summer.

Credits

Agency: Boys+Girls

Chief creative officer: Rory Hamilton

Creative director: Kris Clarkin

Creative director: Jake O’Driscoll

Senior copywriter: Jack Walsh

Executive strategy director: Tara Finegan

Chief relationship officer: Pat Stephenson

Executive relationship director: Caroline Keogh

Senior account manager: Sinead Higgins

Account executive: Emma MacNamee

Head of operations: Lauren McNinney

Head of design: Colm Coonagh

Motion designer: Ruby Valdez

Head of production: Derek Doyle

Production assistant: Ben White

Client: Re-turn

Chief marketing officer: Dermot Mulligan

Senior marketing manager: James King

Campaigns manager: Edel Birchall

Brand and events manager: Mary Dunphy

Production company: Speers Film

Director: Tom Merilion

Executive producer: Jonny Speers

Producer: Grainne Tiernan

Production co-ordinator: Keeva Bolger

Sound company: Mutiny

Sound engineer: Mark Richards

Offline editors: Laura Briggs and Rob Hegarty, Mustard

Grade: Donal O’Keefe, Screenscene

Online: Gavin Casey, Screenscene

Head of commercials: Sinead Bagnall, Screenscene