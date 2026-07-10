Opinion: The Key Updates Takeaways from Google Marketing Live 2026

With digital advertising now moving beyond traditional keywords into the realm of AI, brands that have strong data, quality creative and a clear customer experience will be best positioned in the future, writes Pranay Gautam.

Brands that combine strong data, quality creative, and clear customer experiences will be best positioned to benefit as AI becomes a bigger part of search and advertising.

Google Marketing Live 2026 made one thing clear: AI is no longer just a feature; it's becoming the foundation of how people search, shop, and interact with brands online. This year’s event

was packed with announcements that show how Google is reimagining advertising, from AI-powered search experiences and smarter campaign automation to new ways for customers to discover and buy products.

For marketers, these updates aren’t just new tools to explore; they signal a broader shift towards:

More personalised customer experiences

Greater automation across campaign management

AI-powered decision-making throughout the customer journey

So, what were the big announcements during Google Marketing Live 2026?

AI Mode ads: Ads will appear directly within Google's AI-powered search experiences.

AI-powered Shopping ads: Personalised product recommendations and explanations will support complex purchase decisions.

Business Agent for Leads: Real-time AI conversations within ads to improve lead generation.

Ask Advisor: An AI marketing collaborator inside Google Ads.

Asset Studio: Faster creative production powered by generative AI.

Demand Gen: Expanded creator-led and AI-powered advertising across YouTube and

discovery surfaces.

Gemini-Powered Ad Formats: Ads Inside AI Mode

Google is introducing conversational discovery ads within AI Mode, allowing advertisers to appear directly within AI-generated responses.

Rather than matching ads solely to keywords, Google's Gemini models will analyse user intent and dynamically generate relevant creative, messaging, and product highlights based on the conversation.

Over the years, the purchase journey has become increasingly complex, and Google is evolving its algorithm to better capture the intent behind a user’s query.

AI-Powered Shopping Ads

Purchasing a high-value item or another major household investment often comes with a lot of uncertainty. Shoppers want clear, relevant information that helps them understand which option best fits their needs and why.

To simplify that decision-making process, Google is introducing AI-powered Shopping ads.

When someone searches for a product like an espresso machine, Gemini can surface the most relevant products and generate a personalised explanation highlighting the features, benefits, and reasons a particular product may be the right choice.

Brands with detailed product descriptions that clearly communicate their USPs and benefits could stand out in AI-powered Shopping ads.

We think AI Max for Shopping could be a strong evolution of standard Shopping campaigns, particularly for advertisers with well-structured feeds and large product inventories.

The biggest benefit could be improved query matching, greater visibility across Google’s AI search experiences, and access to additional inventory through text ads and URL expansion, driving incremental reach and conversions.

However, the downside could be reduced control over messaging, landing pages, and search intent. Advertisers may also see traffic quality fluctuate as Google expands targeting, making close monitoring of search terms, URL destinations, and efficiency metrics essential during rollout.

Business Agent for Leads

Making an important decision often requires more than just information; it requires confidence.

That’s where Business Agent for Leads, powered by Gemini, comes in.

By placing an intelligent brand agent directly within an ad, it transforms the traditional lead-generation experience.

Instead of submitting a standard form and waiting for a response, prospective customers can start a real-time conversation, receive answers, and gain the confidence needed to take action.

At the same time, businesses can turn these meaningful interactions into high-quality leads.

Although we think that the biggest challenge would be how and where this lead data will be recorded.

Ask Advisor: Your AI Marketing Collaborator

Ask Advisor, powered by Gemini, acts as an always-on marketing partner that helps you plan, launch, and optimise campaigns from one place.

Whether you’re looking to attract new customers or improve performance, it can pull information across Google products, set up campaigns, surface insights from Google Ads and Analytics, and recommend next steps based on your goals.

By simplifying complex data and workflows, Ask Advisor makes campaign guidance more accessible, allowing you to spend less time managing tools and more time focusing on growth.

Currently in beta for English-language accounts, with additional features coming soon, we think it will be interesting to test campaign setup through the AI-powered collaborator and compare performance against existing campaigns.

Asset Studio: AI-Powered Creative Production

Asset Studio brings the entire creative workflow into one place, helping brands turn ideas into high-performing ads faster. By understanding brand guidelines, marketing objectives, and website content, it can generate and refine a wide range of creative assets using simple natural-language prompts.

With the upcoming Gemini Omni integration, advertisers will also be able to create video assets seamlessly and use one-click A/B testing to identify top-performing creatives. Rolling out globally in English this summer, Asset Studio aims to simplify creative production and optimisation at scale.

We think Asset Studio has the potential to accelerate creative production, particularly for brands managing large campaigns across multiple markets. The ability to generate images, videos, and test variations from a single platform could reduce turnaround times and improve creative testing at scale.

However, the main challenge will be maintaining brand consistency and creative quality, as AI-generated assets may still require human oversight.

The Next Wave of Growth on YouTube with Demand Gen

YouTube is making it easier for brands to drive both awareness and performance with new Demand Gen capabilities powered by creators and AI.

Advertisers can create more relevant video ads, amplify creator content, and dynamically serve product videos based on shopper interest.

Demand Gen is also expanding across more discovery surfaces, including Google Maps, while bringing product feeds and checkout experiences to additional markets and verticals.

To help marketers maximise results, new AI-assisted campaign setup, advanced attribution, and measurement tools provide clearer performance insights, making it easier to optimise campaigns and prove ROI.

Final Thoughts

The biggest takeaway from Google Marketing Live 2026 is that advertising is moving from keyword matching towards understanding intent.

Brands that combine strong data, quality creative, and clear customer experiences will be best positioned to benefit as AI becomes a bigger part of search and advertising.

The challenge will be balancing automation with the human oversight needed to maintain relevance, quality, and brand consistency.

Pranay Gautam is a Senior PPC Specialist at Wolfgang Digital.