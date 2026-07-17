Out \ Look: La Roche-Posay dynamically responds to live UV levels

Aaron Poole, Marketing Insights Manager, PML Group, with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

As Ireland moves through a sustained spell of hot, sunny weather, La Roche-Posay is using the conditions outside to shape what audiences see on screen.

Its latest OOH campaign for Anthelios UVMune 400 responds to live UV data, changing its message as the strength of the sun rises and falls throughout the day.

Delivered through Liveposter, the creative moves between low, moderate, high and very high UV states, displaying the current UV Index alongside a corresponding sun-protection message. The campaign connects the product’s SPF 50+ protection with a timely indication of the UV exposure audiences are experiencing at that moment.

Developed by McCann Paris, the creative forms part of La Roche-Posay’s wider Shadow Sponsor platform, which uses Jannik Sinner’s shadow as a visual reminder to protect against UV. Fronting the campaign is the world number one, fresh from successfully defending his Wimbledon title on Sunday. The timing places Sinner at the centre of the sporting conversation, while his experience competing outdoors provides a natural connection to the importance of sun protection.

The campaign arrives during a prolonged period of very warm and sunny weather across Ireland, with temperatures reaching the high 20s and nearing 30°C in places, while UV levels remain high or very high.

The focus on UV, rather than temperature alone, is an important distinction. UV levels can remain strong even when conditions do not feel especially hot, making the live UV Index a more direct indication of the need for sun protection.

Dynamic activity is running across Transvision, Digipole, Digital 48 Sheet, Bridge Digital and Digital Portrait Panel formats, bringing the live messaging to prominent roadside and transport environments.

Targeted Digivans will extend the campaign on 19 and 26 July, coinciding with the All-Ireland Senior Hurling and Football Finals at Croke Park. Galway and Limerick meet in the hurling final on 19 July, followed by Kerry and Mayo in the football final on 26 July.

With large crowds travelling to the stadium and spending much of the day outdoors, the fixtures provide a particularly relevant setting for La Roche-Posay’s sun-protection message.

The result is a campaign that uses live conditions, location and occasion to deliver its message when sun protection is most relevant.

Sarah Mahony, business director at Starcom noted “At its heart, this campaign is about helping people enjoy the outdoors safely. In Ireland, it’s easy to underestimate UV exposure because sunshine doesn’t always tell the full story. By harnessing the power of dynamic Out of Home, we’re able to respond to live UV conditions and deliver timely, relevant messaging when it matters most. It’s a great example of how data-led media can make brand communications more useful and impactful, helping La Roche-Posay encourage safer sun habits. Hopefully, it also means we’ll see a few fewer red faces this summer.”

The campaign was planned by Starcom, with OOH planned by Source out of home, creative developed by McCann Paris and dynamic delivery by Liveposter.

Moana makes waves at Marine Life Aquarium Bray

Disney has brought the ocean world of its live-action Moana into Marine Life Aquarium Bray through a first-of-its-kind aquarium takeover in Ireland. The partnership supports the film’s cinema release and will remain in place for the rest of the summer, creating a sustained connection between the release and the attraction rather than a short-term activation.

The experience begins outside the attraction, where large-format creative stretches across the building frontage and surrounds the main entrance. Film branding appears above the doors, while freestanding character displays and imagery positioned along the promenade introduce the campaign before visitors step inside.

The strength of the idea lies in the relationship between the film and its surroundings. Rather than using the aquarium simply as available display space, the campaign draws on the setting to reinforce Moana’s central themes of the ocean, exploration and the natural world. The film’s emphasis on protecting the ocean and its wildlife also aligns with Marine Life Bray’s role in bringing visitors closer to marine species and supporting conservation activity, giving the partnership a connection beyond visual relevance.

The movement from the bright exterior into the darker aquarium environment also gives the campaign different visual expressions. Outside, the scale of the wraps builds immediate visibility along Bray’s seafront. Inside, illuminated artwork and messaging sit naturally among the tanks and exhibits, extending the world of the film throughout the visitor journey.

The strength of the idea lies in that relationship between the film and its surroundings. Rather than using the aquarium simply as an available display space, the campaign draws on the setting to reinforce Moana’s central themes of the ocean, exploration and the natural world.

The movement from the bright exterior into the darker aquarium environment also gives the campaign different visual expressions. Outside, the scale of the wraps builds immediate visibility along Bray’s seafront. Inside, illuminated artwork and messaging sit naturally among the tanks and exhibits, extending the world of the film throughout the visitor journey.

That connection between message and location can make a measurable difference. PML Group’s IMPACT Attention research found that 65% of people believe OOH featuring contextual information captures their attention more effectively, while 58% consider contextual or localised advertising more memorable.

The same principle is at work in Bray. The aquarium gives the creative an immediate connection to the story being promoted, helping the campaign feel designed for the environment rather than simply placed within it.

The partnership forms part of a wider multi-format OOH campaign building visibility for Moana across Dublin. Creative is appearing on T-Sides, DXScreens, Mall Digital, Bridge Digital and Digital Galleries. Those formats give the release broad visibility across transport, roadside and retail environments, while Marine Life Aquarium Bray provides the campaign with its most distinctive contextual expression. The wider activity builds awareness; the aquarium partnership brings the film’s world into a physical setting audiences can enter and explore.

By carrying the campaign from public streets and transport environments into a location closely connected to the film, and keeping that presence in place throughout the summer, Disney is using OOH to do more than announce a cinema release. The setting becomes part of the storytelling, while the duration allows the partnership to become part of the visitor experience.

The campaign was planned by Zenith, part of Core and Publicis Imagine, with OOH planned by Source out of home. The Marine Life Aquarium Bray partnership was delivered with Collectiv.