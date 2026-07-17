Irish TV Advertising Revenue Rises 3% to €136.5m in First Half of 2026

Irish TV advertising revenues increased by 3% in the first half of 2026, reaching €136.5 million, according to new figures from TAM Ireland.

The total covers revenue from linear television advertising, broadcaster video-on-demand services and non-spot activity, including sponsorship, product placement and advertiser-funded programming.

The figures, compiled for TAM Ireland by Guardian Management, compare revenue generated between January and June 2026 with the same period last year.

Broadcaster video-on-demand, or BVOD, recorded the strongest growth during the period, with revenue increasing by 12% year on year.

Linear television advertising revenue also increased, rising by 2% compared with the first half of 2025.

TAM Ireland said the figures reflected television’s continued ability to deliver rapid reach among large audiences, despite increased competition for viewers’ attention across the wider media market.

During the first quarter of 2026, commercial television reached an average of 75% of adults aged 15 and over each week.

Its average weekly reach stood at 67% among adults aged between 25 and 44 and 70.2% among grocery shoppers with children.

The organisation said strong broadcaster content had continued to attract audiences across linear and on-demand services during the first six months of the year.

Popular Irish-produced programmes included Room to Improve, Gogglebox Ireland and Dancing with the Stars.

Audiences also watched a range of UK-produced programmes, including Saturday Night Live UK and The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Live sport remained an important driver of television viewing, with coverage including the Six Nations, the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs and Premier League football.

TAM Ireland said the combination of locally produced programming, international entertainment and premium live sport continued to provide advertisers with “scale, quality and audience engagement.”

The growth in BVOD revenue also indicates increasing advertiser demand for broadcaster content delivered through catch-up and on-demand platforms.

The first-half figures continue the positive momentum recorded by Ireland’s commercial television market and show that linear television remains the largest contributor to overall television advertising revenue.