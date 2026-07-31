Out \ Look: Guinness Storehouse Lets Summer Flow Across Dublin

Aaron Poole, Marketing Insights Manager, PML Group, with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

The Guinness Storehouse has taken its latest summer campaign across Dublin, using a broad mix of OOH formats to connect the attraction with the movement, energy and social life of the city.

Planned by PHD Media with Source out of home, with creative elements from F&B Huskies, Custodian and artist Claire Prouvost, the campaign is built around the message “Summer in Dublin. It all flows from here.” Rather than relying on one location or format, it creates a journey that begins at key arrival points, continues across Dublin’s streets and becomes more focused as the week moves towards the Thursday evening social occasion.

At Dublin Airport, the campaign welcomes visitors through high-impact placements including the Skybridge, Aerpods and other airport digital formats. From there, large-format digital screens, Digipanels, transport and roadside formats extend the message across the city.

This broad presence gives the campaign the scale of a major summer platform. The creative remains recognisable across each environment, but the format mix allows it to behave differently depending on where people encounter it. At the airport, it introduces the Storehouse as part of the Dublin experience. Across the city, it becomes a colourful and recurring reminder of what the capital has to offer during the summer months.

Within that wider plan, a programmatic OOH layer brings greater focus to a particular moment in the week.

On Thursdays between 12pm and 7pm, selected digital screens carried the campaign’s Thursday Night Social creative. The timing places the Storehouse in front of audiences as daytime activity begins to move towards evening plans, while the selected locations help connect the message with areas associated with socialising and nearby hospitality venues.

The role of programmatic within the campaign is important. It is not being asked to create the entire presence on its own. By the time someone encounters the Thursday-specific message, they may already have seen the wider summer campaign at the airport, on the roadside, through transport formats or while moving around Dublin.

The more focused creative therefore builds upon an established idea rather than introducing a completely separate one. It takes the broader promise of summer in Dublin and turns it into a timely invitation, appearing during the hours when people are more likely to be considering what to do next.

A further expression of the campaign is planned for South William Street, where a colourful mural brings the visual identity of the campaign directly into the streetscape. The installation involved artist Claire Prouvost, Archetype and Mack Signs, with Collectiv managing the property.

The artwork uses the building itself as part of the creative, combining illustrations of music, socialising and familiar Dublin landmarks with the campaign’s central message. As well as providing a distinctive city-centre presence, the mural gives the campaign a physical focal point capable of extending beyond the location through photography, PR and social content.

Taken together, the activity shows how different parts of an OOH plan can perform clearly defined roles. The broad-format campaign establishes the Guinness Storehouse as part of Dublin’s summer experience. The programmatic element concentrates the message around a relevant time and social context. The mural gives the idea a memorable physical home within the city.

The intelligence is not found in any one format or technology, but in how the elements work together. Programmatic becomes more effective because it is being used as a precise extension of an already visible broadcast campaign, helping the Storehouse move from general summer awareness to a more immediate and actionable invitation.

Musgrave Keeps GAA in View

The 2026 senior intercounty season came to a close across two memorable Sundays at Croke Park. Limerick were first to lift silverware, overcoming Galway by 1-29 to 1-18 in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final. One week later, Mayo defeated Kerry 1-20 to 1-17, bringing the Sam Maguire Cup back to the county for the first time since 1951.

Across the decisive weeks of the season, Musgrave used Out of Home to keep the GAA associations of both SuperValu and Centra in public view.

For SuperValu, the message was tied directly to the football final. A large-format bridge execution wished Kerry and Mayo the best of luck ahead of the decider, with the Sam Maguire Cup positioned at the centre of the creative alongside the date of the match.

It was a straightforward and timely use of the brand’s football sponsorship, joining the national conversation as anticipation built in the days before the game. The message ultimately appeared ahead of an historic afternoon for Mayo, whose victory brought an end to 75 years without an All-Ireland senior football title.

Centra took a more playful approach to its hurling connection. Creative promoting the new My Centra app adapted familiar sporting phrases around the retailer’s food-to-go offer. “It’s a game of two halves” was paired with a Centra roll and a sliotar divided through the middle, while “It’s all about the grip” used the surface of the ball to create a visual link with the product.

The references are immediately recognisable, but never come at the expense of the retail message. Hurling provides the setting and the humour, while the food and app remain at the centre of each execution.

Another strand of the activity looks beyond the Championship season to Hurling for Cancer Research. Supported by Centra, this year’s charity match will take place at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow on Monday, 24 August, bringing together figures from hurling, horse racing and entertainment in support of the Irish Cancer Society. The event has raised close to €1.9 million since it was established in 2011 and is aiming to pass the €2 million mark this year.

Centra also used the campaign to support the upcoming Hurling for Cancer Research match.

Taken together, the campaign reflects the different positions occupied by the two Musgrave brands within the GAA. SuperValu is a sponsor of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, while Centra has supported the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship since 2010. That involvement also extends well beyond the intercounty game, with SuperValu and Centra supporting more than 1,000 GAA clubs around the country each year.

The campaigns were planned by Starcom, with OOH planned through Source out of home.