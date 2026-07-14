Pluto Wins Brady Family Account Following Competitive Agency Pitch

Independent creative agency Pluto has been appointed as lead creative agency for Brady Family following a competitive agency pitch process.

The appointment marks the beginning of a new strategic partnership between Pluto and O’Brien Fine Foods, the family-owned Irish food business behind Brady Family, Ireland’s leading cooked meats brand.

As part of the appointment, Pluto will develop a new long-term brand platform for Brady Family designed to strengthen the brand’s leadership position within the category and support future growth. The platform will be activated across multiple channels including TV, radio, out-of-home, social media and shopper marketing. Work on the new platform is already underway, with the first campaign expected to launch in 2026

Brady Family has grown to become one of the country’s leading grocery brands. According to the agency, “the new platform will build on the brand’s established reputation for quality, trust and provenance while helping the business address evolving consumer needs and category dynamics.”

According to Ian McCabe, managing director of Pluto the Agency: “From our very first meeting with the Brady Family and O’Brien Fine Foods team, it was clear that this was a business with genuine ambition, strong values and a clear vision for the future. Brady Family occupies a unique place in Irish households, and we believe there is a significant opportunity to build a distinctive and enduring brand platform that reflects its leadership position while connecting with consumers in fresh and meaningful ways. We are delighted to have been selected and are looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

“We were impressed by Pluto’s strategic thinking, creativity and understanding of both our brand and the challenges facing the category,” added Mairead Golden, marketing and innovation director, O’Brien Fine Foods.

“As Brady Family continues to evolve, we wanted a partner who could help us create a unifying platform capable of delivering long-term impact across every consumer touchpoint. We are excited to begin working with the Pluto team and look forward to bringing the new brand platform to life in the months ahead.”