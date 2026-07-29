Karen Preston Set to Leave Mediahuis Ireland in October

Karen Preston, one of the leading lights in the Irish media and advertising industry over the last 20 years, is to step down as chief commercial officer of Mediahuis in October.

Well-liked and well-known within the industry, Preston has played a central role in the transformation of Mediahuis Ireland’s commercial revenue model, helping to build a more diversified, digitally led and multi-platform business.

“It has been a privilege to work with Mediahuis Ireland for most of my career and to be part of such a talented team,” said Preston.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together over the years, particularly through a period of significant transformation. I now look forward to spending more time with my family and to travelling.”

“Karen has been an important member of the Mediahuis Ireland executive leadership team and has made a significant contribution to the business over many years,” added Sheena Peirse, CEO of Mediahuis Ireland.

“She has played a central role in shaping our commercial growth strategy and in strengthening the business across digital channels and new revenue opportunities. We thank her sincerely for her leadership and commitment and wish her every success for the future.”

Earlier this year, Mediahuis secured Gold for Media Brand of the Year with Indo Sport with Joe Molloy from the Irish Independent at the Media Awards, alongside another Gold for Best Use of Irish Language for the An Post Proud Sponsors of Seachtain Podcast which was delivered in partnership with Core Sponsorship and Starcom, part of Core.

Mediahuis also received two Bronze awards: one for Best Use of AV for “Where Trust Meets Growth: Redefining News Subscriptions in Ireland”, in collaboration with the Irish Independent and Havas Media Ireland, and another for Best Sales Initiative for In-Market, a first-party intent strategy designed to drive real business outcomes.

According to Mediahuis Ireland, “A competitive process to appoint Karen’s successor will now commence.”