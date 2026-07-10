The Irish Marketing Podcast: From Fat Lady Sings to Michael Fassbender

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and this week we continue with the fascinating interview with Nick Kelly as part of our summer focus on creativity.

In the second installment of the interview with Nick, former frontman with Irish band The Fat Lady Sings, filmmaker, and advertising creative, and we trace a career that refuses to follow a straight line.

Nick opens up about walking away from music entirely after the band split, reinventing himself in advertising, when he once cast Michael Fassbender, and how he accidentally pioneered crowdfunding before the internet made it easy.

He also shares how a multi-award-winning debut feature led not to the Hollywood greenlight he expected, but to four grinding years in development hell. And then—the moment everything shifted: cycling through the rain to the Three Arena with a guitar on his back, playing one song, and realising a carbon-free tour was not just possible but worth making a film about. The Song Cycle is his answer to a question most artists eventually face: when you’re not Bruce Springsteen, does your art still matter?

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you by the team at Adworld IMJ and Tinpot Productions. It is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.