Bill Kinlay to Step Down from WPP Media as Ken Nolan Takes Over

Bill Kinlay, one of the most prominent and influential figures in the media industry over the last 30 years, is to leave WPP Media at the end of August due to ill health.

He will be replaced by Ken Nolan, who has already been appointed as interim CEO of WPP Media.

In a statement to staff, Kinlay said: “WPP Media (under various names) has been a huge part of my life for the past 39 years, and the company holds a very special place in my heart. I will forever be grateful for the deeply rewarding career that this company has given me. I can honestly say, I have enjoyed every minute of it.

“I have been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. This is very challenging news to digest but I’ve known for some time now, and my family and I have fully come to terms with it. The focus now is on enjoying whatever time I have left, however long or short it may be, and that’s what I intend to do.

“I read some words recently which I think sum up my position and how I want to live out the rest of my time. They are: ‘yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery and today is a gift’. All I can do is live every day to the best of my ability and take it as it comes.”

Speaking about Bill Kinlay’s contribution to WPP Media, Michael Karg, EMEA CEO, WPP Media, said, “Few people have left as significant a mark on our organisation as Bill Kinlay. From helping launch the Mindshare brand globally in 1997 to successfully setting up Mindshare in Ireland in 1999, he has been relentless in establishing a culture of ambition, innovation, and client excellence. He has guided WPP Media with exceptional leadership and integrity. His influence extends far beyond business results; he has inspired generations of talent, built enduring client partnerships, and fostered a culture that people are proud to be part of. Bill is held in the highest regard across the WPP family, and while his contribution cannot be measured in years alone, his legacy will continue to shape our business long into the future.”

Supporting Nolan in leading WPP Media into its next chapter is the group’s newly formed board of management and agency leadership team that includes Jonathan Conlon and Emma O’Doherty.

Nolan added; “For years I have had the privilege of watching Bill Kinlay lead this business with vision, integrity, and an infectious belief in what great media can do. He set a standard for how to lead people, how to serve clients and collaborate with media partners, and for how to show up, each and every day. It is this legacy that we as a team will continue to deliver upon.”