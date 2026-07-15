Boys+Girls Wins Lidl Ireland & NI Creative Account

Boys+Girls has been appointed as the lead creative agency for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland following a competitive multi-stage pitch process.

The Dublin-based independent agency will manage Lidl’s consolidated creative account across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, bringing work previously handled by a number of agencies under one roof.

Folk VML previously handled the account.

As part of the new partnership, Boys+Girls will lead the next phase of Lidl’s “More to Value” brand platform, with a focus on developing “a deeper and more emotive connection with consumers across both markets.”

Circle Content, the social-first agency within the Boys+Girls group, has also been appointed to work on the account.

Patrick Meade, chief executive and co-founder of Boys+Girls, said the agency was excited to begin working with the retailer.

“The team loved the pitch process, and the collaboration with the Lidl team has already shown the potential for an exceptionally fruitful relationship,” Meade said.

“We look forward to helping Lidl continue to grow its market position, offering consumers the quality and value that they have become accustomed to. Our ambition is to work closely together to bring Boys+Girls’ signature creativity to everything that Lidl does.”

Fiona Farrell, marketing director of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said the appointment would support the continued development of the Lidl brand in both markets.

“We’re delighted to welcome Boys+Girls as our new strategic and creative agency partner,” Farrell said.

“They share our passion for creativity while ensuring we always put our customer at the centre of every decision we make. Through this partnership, we look forward to continuing to evolve our brand to ensure we deliver ‘More to Value’ for shoppers across Ireland and Northern Ireland in the years to come.”

The most recent figures from Worldpanel by Numerator (formerly Kantar Worldpanel) show that for the four weeks to June 14 2026, Lidl grew its market share to 15%, up 0.2 percentage points, on the previous 12 weeks, the highest it has been in recent years. The Worldpanel figures also show that Lidl is growing across several levels, including increased frequency and volume per trip, while new shoppers contributed a combined €47.7m.

The Worldpanel figures also show that Dunnes holds the 23.8% market share, with sales growth of 4.9% year on year. Tesco is close behind with a 23.6% share of the market, while SuperValu’s market share for the period stood at 19.5%. Aldi’s market share, meanwhile, amounted to 11%, a decline of 2.9% on the previous period.