TBWA\Ireland Print Duo Strike Gold at Cannes Young Lions

Team Ireland struck gold at the Cannes Young Lions festival when TBWA\Ireland’s Hannah Murphy and Kate Dempsey triumphed in the Print category of the competition.

The Young Lions Print competition challenges young creatives to produce a stand-out, captivating and unique print ad. This year’s brief was provided by Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and challenged competitors to reframe water safety by transforming how people recognise danger around water.

Siobhán Masterson, CEO, Iapi, said “Iapi’s Young Lions programme plays a pivotal role in helping young industry professionals achieve their full potential. We are delighted to see our investment in nurturing talent delivering results on a global stage. This success reflects the renewed energy and strategic focus we’ve brought to the Young Lions programme, and it caps off an outstanding week for Irish business at the awards.“

According to Sineád Gill-Molony, director, PR & media relations, Smurfit Westrock, which sponsors the Irish Cannes Young Lions: “I am incredibly proud to congratulate our talented Irish Young Lions on competing in and winning at the 2026 Cannes Young Lions competition. To achieve this level of recognition on the global stage is a stellar achievement and a testament to their creativity, ambition, and hard work.

“I would also like to acknowledge the partnership of Iapi, whose support and commitment to developing emerging talent continues to create opportunities for Ireland’s next generation of creative leaders. This success reflects not only the exceptional abilities of these young people, but also the strength of the creative community that supports them. At Smurfit Westrock, we are firm believers in the need to champion excellence in design and innovation, so it has been a pleasure to see them all do so well this week in Cannes.”