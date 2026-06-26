Core Remained Largest Agency Group in 2025 According to COMvergence Research

Core strengthened its position as Ireland’s largest media agency group during 2025 while Mindshare retained its place as the country’s leading media agency network, according to the latest Ireland Billings & Market Share report from global research firm COMvergence.

The report shows Core Group retained the number one position with billings of US$354 million (€302 million), giving it a 29% market share and year-on-year growth of 13.2%. WPP Media remained in second place with US$269 million (€229 million) in billings, despite a 1.4% decline, while Omnicom Media Group ranked third with US$150 million (€128 million), broadly unchanged on the previous year.

COMvergence also noted that following Omnicom’s acquisition of IPG, the combined Omnicom Media operation would have handled US$182 million (€155 million) in billings, enough to move into third place overall.

At agency level, Mindshare retained the top ranking with billings of US$139 million (€119 million), followed by Zenith Ireland with US$121 million (€103 million) and Starcom, part of Core, with US$119 million (€101 million). Starcom recorded the strongest growth among the top three agencies, increasing billings by 20.9% compared with 2024, while Spark Foundry, part of Core and OMD completed the top five.

Across the market, Ireland’s major media agency networks and leading independent agencies managed total billings of US$943 million (€804 million) during 2025, representing growth of 3.6% on the previous year, according to COMvergence.

The COMvergence figures also estimate that digital media accounted for US$392 million (€334 million), or 42% of total billings, reflecting annual growth of 12%. The figures exclude advertisers’ in-house digital spending and media managed by specialist digital and performance agencies.

Commenting on the findings, Olivier Gauthier, founder and CEO of COMvergence, said the report provides “the most comprehensive and transparent view of the global media agency landscape for 2025,” adding that reliable benchmarks have become increasingly important as consolidation continues across the industry.

The report also noted that COMvergence’s Ireland New Business Barometer, published earlier this year, recorded reviewed media spend of US$158 million (€135 million) during 2025, representing around 16% of the total billings controlled by the major agency groups and leading independent media agencies.

Editor’s note: COMvergence publishes its international billings in U.S. dollars. Euro equivalents are based on the European Central Bank exchange rate on Dec. 31, 2025 (US$1 = €0.8524).