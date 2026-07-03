Pluto the Agency Appoints Madeleine Reis as Social Content Manager

Reis joins Pluto from Connolly Partners, where she worked as Creative Account Manager, having previously held roles in digital project management and social media. She brings experience across content creation, campaign management and client service, further strengthening Pluto’s growing social offering.

In her new role, Reis will work across a range of client accounts, helping to develop and deliver engaging social content and campaigns as the agency continues to expand its digital and social capabilities.

“I was really drawn to Pluto because of the energy of the team and the ambition for social,” says Reis. “It’s an exciting time to be joining the agency, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the wider team, creating great work for clients and continuing to develop my skills alongside such experienced people.”

Philly Byrne, head of digital and social at Pluto the Agency, added: “Madeleine is a fantastic addition to the team. She combines strong client management experience with a genuine passion for social and content, making her an excellent fit for where we’re heading as an agency.

“Her appointment is another important step in our continued investment in social, reflecting our ambition to build one of the strongest social teams in the market and deliver even greater value for our clients.”