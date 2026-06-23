The Tenth Man Wins Creative Account for Virgin Media Ireland

The Tenth Man has picked up the creative account for Virgin Media Ireland following a competitive pitch.

The brief includes Virgin Media’s broadband, mobile, TV and entertainment portfolio. The incumbent was Publicis Dublin.

According to the agency, “the appointment marks the beginning of a new partnership focused on delivering bold, culturally relevant work.”

“Both businesses share a belief that the strongest brands don’t simply communicate with culture; they contribute to it. The new partnership will focus on creating work that earns attention, sparks conversation, and drives growth.

According to Emer McCarthy, director of brand & marketing at Virgin Media Ireland, “from the outset, The Tenth Man demonstrated a deep understanding of what makes Virgin different. They brought strong strategic thinking, bold creativity, and a genuine belief in the power of challenger brands. We were looking for a partner who could help us unlock more of the Virgin Media spirit in our communications, and we’re excited about what we can create together.”

Ken Robertson, CEO of The Tenth Man, added: “Virgin is one of the few brands that has permission to really have fun. It was built on challenging convention, questioning category norms and refusing to sound like everyone else. That’s exactly why we wanted this account so bad. Telecoms is full of interchangeable advertising. Faster speeds. Better value. More channels. Everyone saying roughly the same thing. The opportunity for Virgin is to create work that people remember, share, and talk about. That’s what attracted us to the business, and that’s what we’re excited to start building together.”