The Brill Building Rolls Out New Creative for the RDS & Gallagher Dublin Horse Show

The Brill Building Rolls Out New Creative for the RDS & Gallagher...

Ahead of the Gallagher Dublin Horse Show on August 5th-9th, the RDS, The Brill Building and Ad Advantage Media have launched a new campaign to promote the event.

Built around the theme “Closer to Greatness”, the campaign spans television, radio, out-of-home, digital and display media and seeks to celebrate the heritage of the Dublin Horse Show while presenting the event through a contemporary lens.

The campaign’s lead execution is a film that combines archive footage from previous Horse Shows with newly shot imagery of a showjumper preparing for competition. The creative approach is designed to highlight the connection between the event’s rich history and its future ambitions.

The work was developed by The Brill Building team led by executive creative director Roisin Keown and creative lead Peter Snodden, alongside destination strategist Mary Harris and production manager Kiara Murphy. Media planning and activation was led by Jill Robinson and Ad Vantage Media.

The film was also produced by The Brill Building and directed by Peter O’Brien, with editing by Rob Hegarty and Kyle Stuart of Mustard. Motion graphics were created by Peter Snodden and Tom Fagan, with sound by Raygun and colour grading by Aubrey Woodiwiss.

Peter Snodden, creative lead at The Brill Building, said the agency wanted to create a campaign that would capture public attention “in a fresh way” while preserving the unique appeal of what many Irish people simply know as “The Horse Show”.

“We needed to capture the attention of the public in a totally fresh way without losing the unique appeal of what we simply call in Ireland ‘The Horse Show’ – so iconic is it,” he said.

“It was an ambitious shoot and post-production task and the result reflects the energy and colour that makes sports marketing such a powerful communications platform.”

The campaign is the first major work to emerge from the three-year partnership between the RDS, The Brill Building and Ad Vantage Media, which was awarded earlier this year following a competitive pitch process.

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