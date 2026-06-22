Publicis Dublin Wins Bronze Lion for The Pub That Refused to Die

On day one of Cannes, Publicis Dublin has picked up a Bronze Lion in the Creative B2B category at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in the south of France.

The agency picked up the award for its groundbreaking work for Heineken and “The Pub that Refused to Die” which tells the remarkable true story of 26 locals from Kilteely, Limerick, who banded together to save their local pub.

The brewing giant stepped in to help the Kilteely pub with advice, training and support and has since launched a resource hub to help other prospective villages keep their community hubs alive.

The work has also been shortlisted in the Branded Entertainment, Direct, and PR categories.