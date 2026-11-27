Currys Ireland has appointed Simply Social as its lead social creative agency for a further three years following a competitive pitch process.

The appointment builds on an existing relationship between the two companies that began in July 2025.

Simply Social will continue to oversee social content strategy, creation and production across the retailer’s owned social channels, including always-on content and key retail campaigns around back-to-school, Black Friday and Christmas.

“Social is where so many of our customers start their journey, whether they’re researching a new laptop, comparing TVs or looking for the latest tech,” says Jaimie Cantwell, managing director of Currys Ireland.

“Over the past year, Simply Social has shown a real understanding of our customers and our business, and the competitive process reinforced that they’re the right partner for where we want to take our social channels next. We’re looking forward to the next three years together.”

According to Maud O’Callaghan, managing director of Simply Social: “Winning a competitive pitch for a client you already know well is the best kind of endorsement, so we’re incredibly proud to be continuing our partnership with Currys Ireland for another three years.

“Since July 2025, our teams have worked side by side to make Currys’ social channels more useful, more entertaining and more commercially effective. We’re grateful to Jaimie and the team for their continued trust, and we’re excited about what we’ll build together next.”

With offices in Dublin and London, Simply Social’s client roster includes Tesco, Just Eat, Peroni, Gousto, Four Star Pizza, Cairn and Bord Bia.