Independent creative agency Bullfinch has teamed up with Domino’s Ireland to launch a new campaign featuring Jedward to mark the return of the pizza chain’s Double Decadence range.

The campaign, which coincides with Double Decadence returning to menus on November 16, sees John and Edward Grimes back in the audition room, this time pitching themselves as the ideal faces of the returning pizza range.

The campaign also features Cormac “The Corminator” Branagan, who appeared in the reality TV series Tallafornia, and Joe Dolan tribute performer Paschal Brennan, appearing as “Dough” Dolan.

According to Bullfinch founder and managing director Tom Nugent, the creative idea centred on finding a double act that could bring the product to life.

“Once the brief landed, Jedward made sense straight away. The craic was in making them audition for a job they were surely born to do. Add the Corminator and ‘Dough’ Dolan and you have the makings of something fairly ridiculous. We wanted to make something people would enjoy watching and sharing, with Double Decadence at the centre of it all,” he said.

Eoin Corrigan, head of marketing at Domino’s Ireland, said the campaign was designed to give the returning product a memorable launch.

“We wanted to give Double Decadence a return that people would enjoy and remember. Bullfinch’s audition idea gave us a fun way to do that, with Jedward bringing their own personality to the film and a very natural connection to the product. The results have been very pleasing,” he said.

The campaign was developed by Bullfinch, with production handled by Oranges & Lemons and direction by Rob Treloar.

Founded by Nugent in 2021 following several years working on the Paddy Power brand, Bullfinch provides creative, production and amplification services for clients including Domino’s Ireland, bonkers.ie, Ohk Energy and Paddy Power.

Nugent said 2026 had been a significant year for the agency, which is planning further expansion in 2027.

“2026 has been transformational for us and we’re ambitious heading into 2027. We want to build on our existing client relationships, bring in new brands and continue growing the team. There’s plenty of scope for Bullfinch to take on bigger creative briefs, and work like this shows the kind of thinking we can bring.

“We like working with people who are prepared to back an idea and give their brand a bit of personality. We’re grateful to have had the opportunity to do that with Domino’s, and we’d love to have more of those conversations over the coming year,” he added.