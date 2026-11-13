ACNE Dublin Uses Generative AI to Create New Cpl Brand Campaign

ACNE Dublin, part of Deloitte Digital, has developed a new brand campaign for recruitment and business services group Cpl, using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to produce the film in just four weeks.

The campaign, which was created in partnership with production company Misideal, centres on an ambitious office building that sets out to relocate from a city centre to a more prestigious waterfront location.

The animated film follows the building as it twists and moves through an imaginary European city, using its journey as a metaphor for ambition and business growth.

According to ACNE Dublin managing director Dylan Cotter, the agency decided to use generative AI for the production before the creative concept had been developed, partly because of budget and time constraints.

“For time and budget reasons, we committed to full GenAI production even before we had the idea,” he said.

“So, we conceived a story that really lent itself to the strengths of AI film-making.”

Cotter said advances in generative AI were making more ambitious brand advertising accessible to companies that might previously have been unable to afford large-scale productions.

“This kind of film would have cost hundreds of thousands of euro a few years ago and probably taken months. GenAI is a massive democratiser,” he said.

“High-impact brand advertising is now accessible to all sorts of companies who previously couldn’t go there.”

The campaign marks the fourth collaboration between ACNE Dublin and Misideal and the first involving directing duo MAGU (Marina Abranches and Gustavo Martins).

Despite the reliance on AI technology, Cotter said human creativity and collaboration remained central to the production process.

“Curious creative humans and ambitious, trusting client humans are still the most important elements in every project, whether you’re using cameras or prompts,” he said.

Credits

Client: Cpl

Creative agency: ACNE Dublin

Production company: Misideal

Directors: MAGU

Sound studio: Avondale