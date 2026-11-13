Re-turn and Boys + Girls Turn a Discarded Can into a Crisis of Conscience

Re-turn, the operator of Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme, has launched a new campaign to highlight how individual decisions about returning drinks containers contribute to the scheme’s success.

Created by Boys+Girls, the latest instalment of its “Re-turn It Right” platform follows George, who faces a choice between putting an empty can in the bin and taking it outside to his Re-turn bag in heavy rain.

He chooses the bin, but guilt quickly follows and an age-old crisis of conscience unfolds.

The campaign launched early in November and is running across television, social media and broadcaster video on demand.

Dermot Mulligan, chief marketing officer at Re-turn, said: “Ireland has done a brilliant job embracing the scheme, almost doubling recycling rates and more than halving litter. The hard part now is the moment when it feels like one can won’t matter. It does. Every can and bottle is a choice, and this campaign is about making the right choice feel like the only one.”

Kris Clarkin, creative director at Boys + Girls, said: “Deciding where to get rid of your can or bottle takes a split second. The job was to give that moment the weight of a thriller, where every glance, every pause and every drop of rain had to earn its place. We played it completely straight, and that’s where the humour and memorability comes from.”

The spot is the third Re-turn film directed by Guy Manwaring through Butter Films, with post-production by ScreenScene. Jess Murphy and Jessie Newman were copywriter and art director respectively, with strategy led by Tara Finnegan.