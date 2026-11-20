The strategy behind Aer Lingus’s humorous advertising campaign featuring actor, writer and comedian Sharon Horgan is explored in the latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast which has just dropped.

In episode 63 of the podcast, powered by IMJ, Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions, Lisa McEneaney, Senior Brand Manager at Aer Lingus, and Ross Keane, Managing Partner of Uncommon Creative Studio, join host Daryl to discuss the development of the campaign and the creative thinking behind it.

According to McEneaney, the campaign emerged from a two-year research programme, dubbed the Customer Promise, which identified a significant awareness problem for Aer Lingus in the US, its largest growth market.

Despite the airline’s strong brand recognition in Ireland, the research found that two-thirds of American consumers were unfamiliar with Aer Lingus and what it offered. Feedback from consumer focus groups also highlighted an opportunity for the airline to place greater emphasis on its Irish identity.

“It’s really hard for a brand that’s 90 years old to sit there and say people don’t know who we are,” McEneaney said.

“You know two-thirds of Americans, our biggest growth market, actually don’t know who Aer Lingus is and what they do. So I think we had to kind of take a good look at ourselves and you know, it’s great that everyone in the Irish market knows who we are, but really we have to do something very different.”

Working with Uncommon Creative Studio and Horgan’s production company, Merman, Aer Lingus developed a comedy-led campaign built around the actress playing an unconventional marketing consultant tasked with addressing misconceptions about the airline’s name and identity.

The campaign ultimately reinforces a simple brand proposition: Aer Lingus is “the Irish airline.”

During the podcast, McEneaney and Keane discuss the role of humour, creative collaboration and improvisation in developing the campaign, including Horgan’s contribution to the final execution.

“If you are a brand manager or you know you’re responsible for a brand and you’re looking at a new approach to directing your brand, one of the key things I would say is: if you’re a bit of a control freak, I would say absolutely do not go after humour because a lot of what you’ve seen that has gone live has been improvised,” McEneaney said.

The 90-second launch film attracted widespread organic media coverage across Ireland, the UK and the US, despite having no paid media spend behind it.

The wider campaign also includes a series of 30-, 15- and six-second executions developed in collaboration with the airline’s media agency partners.

Episode 63 of The Irish Marketing Podcast is available now on all major podcast platforms.