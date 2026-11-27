NewsBrands Ireland has joined the Standards for Publisher Usage Rights (SPUR) Coalition as an affiliate member, strengthening its involvement in international efforts to establish clear standards and fair licensing frameworks governing the use of journalistic content by artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

The not-for-profit coalition was established in February 2026 by Sky News, the BBC, The Guardian, The Telegraph, Mediahuis, the Financial Times, AP and CMA Media. It has since attracted a further 80 news publishers and industry bodies.

The coalition aims to establish a transparent and sustainable commercial framework between publishers and technology companies, with licensing becoming the only viable route for AI models to use copyrighted media content.

“NewsBrands Ireland is proud to join and support the work of the SPUR Coalition. The challenges posed by AI require a collective response, and there is real strength in publishers working together to ensure our interests are represented,” says Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Ireland.

“The development of AI presents significant opportunities, but it also raises fundamental questions about copyright, transparency and the future sustainability of professional journalism.

“AI companies benefit from the investment news publishers make in producing original, trusted journalism. That content has real economic and societal value, and its use in developing and powering AI systems must be based on respect for copyright, transparency about how it is being used, and fair remuneration for the publishers and journalists who create it.”

According to David Buttle, co-lead at SPUR: “Adding NewsBrands Ireland to our coalition represents another step towards building a truly global coalition that can defend publishers against the threat of AI-fuelled content misuse. We look forward to working with NewsBrands to shape the tools and standards necessary to achieve these goals and build a fairer, more sustainable market for publishers.”

NewsBrands Ireland has been actively campaigning for stronger copyright protections and greater transparency around the use of journalistic content by AI companies. This has included engagement with the Oireachtas AI Committee and the organisation of an international conference, Copyright and Human Creativity in the Age of AI, in Dublin in October as part of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

NewsBrands Ireland represents Business Post Group, DMG Media, Mediahuis, The Irish Times Group, News Ireland, Reach Ireland and the Irish Farmers Journal.