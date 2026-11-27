Core hosted the final exhibition of the 2026 ICAD Upstarts programme at its Windmill Lane offices this week, bringing together 21 emerging creatives and senior figures from across the Irish creative industry.

The 2026 programme was also supported by diversity partner DesignOpp and programme partners TBWA\Ireland and Raygun Post Production.

Now in its third consecutive year as lead partner, Core supports the 12-week programme through funding, one-to-one mentoring, agency briefings, portfolio reviews and workshops.

The exhibition provided participants with an opportunity to showcase their portfolios, network with senior creative leaders and explore potential employment opportunities.

“Upstarts is about giving emerging creatives more than a platform to showcase their work. It’s about creating genuine connections with the industry and opening doors to opportunities that can help turn talent and ambition into a career,” says Shane O’Brien, creative partner, Core Creative.

As part of its involvement, Core will once again offer a one-year placement to one of the participants, following a series of interviews with its creative leadership team.

“We’re delighted to once again be offering a one-year placement, giving us the opportunity to bring fresh talent into Core while giving an Upstart a meaningful first step into the industry,” says Gráinne Kehoe, head of client service, Core Creative.

Last year’s successful candidate, designer Jamie Craig, has since secured a permanent position with Core and represented Ireland at this year’s Young Lions competition in Cannes. The agency also recruited art director Maria Moran this year after identifying her through the programme.

“ICAD Upstarts is all about giving emerging creatives a proper way into the industry. Twenty years later, the standard of work is as strong as ever, and this year’s 21 Upstarts have brought bucketloads of talent and energy to the 12-week programme. We’re incredibly grateful to our partners for helping give them that opportunity,” says Alex Ingarfield, president of ICAD.

This year’s Upstarts portfolios can be viewed at www.onecore.ie/upstarts.