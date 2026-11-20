Core Creative has appointed Aoife McCleary and Laura Rice as Creative Directors as it continues to strengthen its creative leadership team.

The pair join from the Stagwell-owned Forsman & Bodenfors Ireland, where they worked on a number of award-winning campaigns for brands including Allianz, Women’s Aid and the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Their work has been recognised at Cannes Lions, The One Show and the AME Awards, while they were also part of the team behind Ireland’s first Grand Prix Effie.

Among their best-known campaigns is World’s Strongest Women for Allianz and Women’s Aid, which highlights the resilience and courage of women experiencing domestic abuse.

Other campaigns include Time to Talk for the RSA, which encourages family members to speak up about dangerous driving, and Stop the Drop for Allianz Sponsorship, a grassroots initiative aimed at addressing the dropout rate among children making the transition from primary to secondary school sport.

Both McCleary and Rice have also been active in promoting greater female representation within the advertising industry. They founded Concepts + Cailíní, a collective of more than 50 female advertising creatives established to provide support, share ideas and champion women working in the sector.

They have also mentored emerging creative talent, guest lectured at TU Dublin and served as judges at Cannes Young Lions and Eurobest Young Creatives.

According to Core Creative, the appointments form part of its ongoing investment in creative talent and its ambition to deliver distinctive, effective campaigns for clients.

“We are delighted to welcome Aoife and Laura to Core Creative. With extensive experience and a strong track record of delivering work that has a real impact, they share our ambition to always push creative ideas further,” said Cat Ní Laoire, managing director of Core Creative.

“Their appointments reflect our continued commitment to attracting leading creative talent, and I look forward to working with them as we continue to build on Core Creative’s success.”

Core Creative’s Creative Partners, Shane O’Brien and Rob Murray, said the agency had admired the pair’s work for several years.

“We have admired Aoife and Laura and their work for years. The quality of their creative output speaks for itself. They combine fearless thinking with real empathy, ambition and an instinct for ideas that make people feel something. They are also fantastic people to have on the team, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to Core Creative.”

Commenting on their new roles, McCleary and Rice said they were looking forward to contributing to the agency’s next phase of development.

“Core Creative has a strong foundation, with talented people, sharp strategic thinking, high standards and a proven track record of effectiveness. We’re delighted to join the team and contribute to its continued success, building on its creative culture and helping take ideas even further. Joining Cat, Rob, Shane and the wider team felt like a natural fit, and we’re looking forward to what we can achieve together.”